2025 Kentucky Oaks: ‘Buzz’ Horses Gaining Betting Steam
Ahead of Friday’s much anticipated $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks, there are several “buzz” horses who are garnering serious betting attention.
On Thursday, George Weaver announced that Five G (12-1, morning-line) was being scratched, reducing the field to 13. In a post on X, DRF’s David Grening reported that Five G had “backed off her feed and wasn't training with great energy.”
"This is the type of race where you've got to be 110 percent, and we don’t feel like she is," Weaver told Grening.
Bettors Bullish On Good Cheer’s Chances To Extend Win Streak
Following the deflection of Five G, early wagering continues to display a market that is bullish on Brad Cox’s undefeated filly No. 11 Good Cheer. The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro, who is 3-for-3 in graded stakes races, continues to be the top betting target, dropping from her 6/5 morning-line odds to even money (1-1) after receiving nearly 40% of the early win wagers.
“Buzz” Horses Gaining Steam
With slightly under $150,000 being reported in the Kentucky Oaks win pool, several “buzz” horses are witnessing sizable support at the betting windows.
Among those are White Beckman’s No. 2 Simply Joking and William Walden’s No. 13 Bless the Broken. We highlighted both of these entrants in our previous "Two Massive Longshots Who Could Shock The Field” feature.
Both of these fillies, who were installed as 30-1 morning-line longshots, have witnessed their once moonshot odds cut drastically. As we highlighted, Simply Joking who has improved her Equibase Speed figures in each of her three starts (93-94-98), has been quietly firing bullets since arriving at Churchill Downs. Bettors are taking note helping to drop the odds on the daughter of Pratical Joke down to co-second choice, 8-1 (tied with La Cara).
It also appears the word is out on Bourbonette Oaks winner Bless the Broken. Following her career-best effort and solid morning-line works, bettors are warming up to her upset chances in early wagering, dropping her once moonshot 30-1 odds down to 12-1.
Bettors “Chilly” On Kenny’ McPeek’s Gal
Despite a recent positive update from trainer Ken McPeek on X, bettors are sitting “chilly” on filly Take Charge Miilady. The daughter of Take Charge Indy status for the Oaks was in doubt several days ago after it was revealed that she was suffering from a foot abscess.
However, early bettors remain skeptical as her morning-line odds of 12-1 have since floated up to 15-1. The jockey-trainer tandem of Brian Hernandez Jr. and McPeek, who won the Oaks last year with Thorpedo Anna, possess a closer who could pose as a serious value ‘overlay’ at post-time.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
