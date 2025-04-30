Horse Racing On SI

2025 Kentucky Oaks: Top Betting Longshots

Horse bettors looking for value will be in search of a longshot who could upset the field. 

Frank Taddeo

2025 Kentucky Oaks contender Early On gets a bath on Monday morning April 28, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Trainer is Saffie Joseph Jr. The horse is 1-3-1 in six starts.
2025 Kentucky Oaks contender Early On gets a bath on Monday morning April 28, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Trainer is Saffie Joseph Jr. The horse is 1-3-1 in six starts. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky Oaks features three single-digit morning-line betting choices among the 14 standout fillies who will battle it out on Friday. However, horse bettors looking for value will be in search of a longshot who could upset the field. 

Our in-depth look at the top betting longshots involves three fillies who could come flying late in the lane, if a pace meltdown takes place in the 1 ⅛  mile challenge.

No. 9 Tenma (12-1)

JOCKEY: Juan Hernandez  / TRAINER: Bob Baffert

RECORD: 6 starts: 5-0-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 101

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (mid-pack)

CAREER EARNINGS: $549,000

Bob Baffert’s Tenma is one-third-place finish in the Oak Leaf Stakes (G2), back in October, away from being undefeated. The daughter of Nyquist, who enters the Oaks on a three-race win streak, looked phenomenal in taking down the Las Virgenes Stakes (G3) by 6 ½-lengths at Santa Anita, earning her a career-best 101 Equibase Speed figure. However, many question that effort since she only beat two challengers in a three-horse field. 

Baffert dismissed her regression in terms of speed figures (85), despite winning the Santa Anita Oaks (G2) last out, due to the track conditions and he believes the 1 ⅛ will suit her talents on Friday. “In her last race, she won, but she didn’t run that fast,” admitted Baffert. “But the track was a little deep and loose that day and a lot of horses were tiring or she would have run a lot faster in the Santa Anita Derby. The 1 ⅛ , the further the better for her.”

No. 6 Ballerina d’Oro (10-1)

JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: Chad Brown

RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 95

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

CAREER EARNINGS: $286,975

Chad Brown’s trainee, Ballerina d’Oro, enters the Oaks off her first career stakes victory in winning the Gazelle Stakes (Gr. 3) by a nose at Aqueduct. On paper, the daughter of Medaglia d'Oro would need to take a major step forward in order to win the Oaks as her speed figures are far below many of the top contenders. However, if she is able to run into a hot pace at the top of the stretch, Flavien Prat could take full advantage. 

Following Ballerina d’Oro’s bullet four-furlongs in :48.00 on April 26 workout, Chad Brown is happy about her continued development. “I am happy that she has turned into an Oaks contender and I couldn’t be more pleased with her development,” said Brown. “She has really come along like you would like to see in an early 3-year-old, she is strong and keeps moving forward.” 

No. 8 Five G (12-1)

JOCKEY: Manny Franco  / TRAINER: George Weaver

RECORD: 6 starts: 3-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97

RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter / Presser

CAREER EARNINGS: $393,740

The daughter of Vekoma is a runner-up finish (by one-length in the Honeybee Stakes) away from winning three consecutive stakes races as a three-year-old. If Five G can take another step forward off her 2 and ¼ - length win over Oaks rival Anna’s Promise in the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks (Gr. 2), then she will easily be in the mix on Friday.

Five G has been working well at Palm Beach Downs, most recently covering four-furlongs in :49.77 seconds on April 24. Since her speed figures are well below many in this field, she profiles as a solid target for underneath in exotic wagers, 

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Horse Racing News

2025 Kentucky Oaks: Top Betting Contenders

How To Watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV Channel, Live Stream & More

Off the Rail Podcast: Race For The Crown Netflix Debut Review

2025 Kentucky Derby Potential Race Shape Comes Into Focus

Published |Modified
Frank Taddeo
FRANK TADDEO

Frank Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Besides contributing NFL fantasy analysis with a Vegas slant, Frank Taddeo primarily performs as On SI’s Senior Fantasy Analyst, providing his significant experience and resources in the sports world.

Home/Analysis