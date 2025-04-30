2025 Kentucky Oaks: Top Betting Longshots
The 2025 Kentucky Oaks features three single-digit morning-line betting choices among the 14 standout fillies who will battle it out on Friday. However, horse bettors looking for value will be in search of a longshot who could upset the field.
Our in-depth look at the top betting longshots involves three fillies who could come flying late in the lane, if a pace meltdown takes place in the 1 ⅛ mile challenge.
No. 9 Tenma (12-1)
JOCKEY: Juan Hernandez / TRAINER: Bob Baffert
RECORD: 6 starts: 5-0-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 101
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (mid-pack)
CAREER EARNINGS: $549,000
Bob Baffert’s Tenma is one-third-place finish in the Oak Leaf Stakes (G2), back in October, away from being undefeated. The daughter of Nyquist, who enters the Oaks on a three-race win streak, looked phenomenal in taking down the Las Virgenes Stakes (G3) by 6 ½-lengths at Santa Anita, earning her a career-best 101 Equibase Speed figure. However, many question that effort since she only beat two challengers in a three-horse field.
Baffert dismissed her regression in terms of speed figures (85), despite winning the Santa Anita Oaks (G2) last out, due to the track conditions and he believes the 1 ⅛ will suit her talents on Friday. “In her last race, she won, but she didn’t run that fast,” admitted Baffert. “But the track was a little deep and loose that day and a lot of horses were tiring or she would have run a lot faster in the Santa Anita Derby. The 1 ⅛ , the further the better for her.”
No. 6 Ballerina d’Oro (10-1)
JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: Chad Brown
RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 95
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $286,975
Chad Brown’s trainee, Ballerina d’Oro, enters the Oaks off her first career stakes victory in winning the Gazelle Stakes (Gr. 3) by a nose at Aqueduct. On paper, the daughter of Medaglia d'Oro would need to take a major step forward in order to win the Oaks as her speed figures are far below many of the top contenders. However, if she is able to run into a hot pace at the top of the stretch, Flavien Prat could take full advantage.
Following Ballerina d’Oro’s bullet four-furlongs in :48.00 on April 26 workout, Chad Brown is happy about her continued development. “I am happy that she has turned into an Oaks contender and I couldn’t be more pleased with her development,” said Brown. “She has really come along like you would like to see in an early 3-year-old, she is strong and keeps moving forward.”
No. 8 Five G (12-1)
JOCKEY: Manny Franco / TRAINER: George Weaver
RECORD: 6 starts: 3-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter / Presser
CAREER EARNINGS: $393,740
The daughter of Vekoma is a runner-up finish (by one-length in the Honeybee Stakes) away from winning three consecutive stakes races as a three-year-old. If Five G can take another step forward off her 2 and ¼ - length win over Oaks rival Anna’s Promise in the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks (Gr. 2), then she will easily be in the mix on Friday.
Five G has been working well at Palm Beach Downs, most recently covering four-furlongs in :49.77 seconds on April 24. Since her speed figures are well below many in this field, she profiles as a solid target for underneath in exotic wagers,
