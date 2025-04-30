2025 Kentucky Oaks: Top Betting Contenders

👏 Standing O 👏



Godolphin's GOOD CHEER showed her class with a 3-1/2 length score in the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks #fairgroundsnola with jockey @luissaezpty in the irons for trainer Brad Cox. @HR_Nation @ABRLive @Hipismonet



📸 Scott Serio pic.twitter.com/wdik36rOOV