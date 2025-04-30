2025 Kentucky Oaks: Top Betting Contenders
We are only days away from the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks, featuring an exciting field of 14 of the best fillies in the country.
Our in-depth look at the top betting contenders involves three challengers who are expected to be forward placed, vying for the early lead in 1 ⅛ mile test.
No. 11 Good Cheer (6/5)
JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: Brad Cox
RECORD: 6 starts: 6-0-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker
CAREER EARNINGS: $877,630
Good Cheer has been extraordinary to start her career, beating her competition by a combined 42 ½ lengths, including a 3-for-3 record in stakes races (Golden Rod Stakes, G2, Rachel Alexandra Stakes, Gr. 2, Fair Grounds Oaks, G2).
We would be remiss not to also highlight that the daughter of Medaglia d’Oro is also 3-for-3 over the Churchill Downs dirt surface. She is the clear one to beat in this field.
No. 7 La Cara (6-1)
JOCKEY: Dylan Davis / TRAINER: Mark Casse
RECORD: 9 starts: 4-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 105
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter/ Press the Pace
CAREER EARNINGS: $866,083
Mark Casse’s trainee, La Cara, enters the Oaks off a career-best effort in winning the Ashland Stakes (G1) gate-to-wire by 1 ¼ lengths, earning her first triple-digit Equibase Speed figure (105).
The daughter of 2007 Kentucky Derby champion Street Sense appears to be in peak form after firing a bullet four furlongs in 46.00 seconds on April 22 at Churchill Downs. Mark Casse is confident in La Cara’s chances to get the early lead : “There is going to be some serious pace in the race, but we are going to go to the lead,” said Casse. “She looks great, she is just a little powerhouse.”
No. 14 Quietside 8-1
JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: John Ortiz
RECORD: 7 starts: 3-3-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter / Presser
CAREER EARNINGS: $957,200
The daughter of Malibu Moon has been a model of consistency, hitting the board in all seven of her career starts. After coming up short in her first three stakes races as a two-year-old, she finally broke through winning the Honeybee Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park. She followed up that victory with a second straight trip to the winner’s circle in the Fantasy Stakes (G2), earning a career-best 100 Equibase Speed figure.
Quietside is working well leading to the Oaks, completing a solid four-furlongs in 48.20 seconds on April 25 at Churchill Downs. John Ortiz is excited for the chance to write his name into history books with Quietside: “We are happy with the way she looks,” said Ortiz. “You could really see her extending without even being asked. I think she knows what her job is. It is scary how great she looks, just taking it in and admiring what I see.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Horse Racing News
2025 Kentucky Derby: Deep Longshot Sleepers Who Could Outrun Their Odds
How To Watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, Live Stream & More
Off the Rail Podcast: Race For The Crown Netflix Debut Review