How To Watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, Live Stream & More
The 2025 Kentucky Oaks, the premier test for the best fillies in the country, will feature a competitive field of 14 horses.
The race for the “Lilies for the Fillies” will take place on May 2 with an approximate post-time of 5:51 p.m. EDT / 2:51 p.m. PT.
How To Watch Kentucky Derby
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Time: Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: USA Network, FanDuel TV
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Can Brad Cox’s 6/5 undefeated (6-for-6) morning-line favorite No. 11 Good Cheer extend her win streak to seven straight against a quality field?
Will Ashland Stakes champion No. 7 La Cara (6-1) make it 3-for-4 in her 2025 campaign? Dylan Davis will try to have the daughter of Street Sense take another step forward, fresh off a career-best 105 Equibase speed figure in the Ashland.
Can No. 14 Quietside, who enters the Oaks with wins in the Fantasy Stakes (G2) and Honeybee Stakes (G3), continue her upward trajectory of improving Equibase speed figures (83-98-100) and pull off the mild upset?
Kentucky Oaks Recent Payout History
The payout of the last five runnings of the Kentucky Oaks the exacta (top two runners) has returned an average of $64-1, the trifecta (top three runners) has brought back an average of $1,217-1, while the superfecta has paid out at an average of $5.202-1.
Over the last five Oaks, horse bettors have not found the massive payouts witnessed in the Kentucky Derby over that same span due to less longshots upsetting the field. In fact, only two of the last five winners have gone off at higher than 4-1: 2024, Thorpedo Anna (4-1), 2023, Pretty Mischievous (10-1), 2022, Secret Oath (4-1), 2021, Malathaat (5/2), 2020, Shedaresthedevil (15-1).
While the 2025 Kentucky Oaks continue the recent trend of running close to form or will one of the longshots upset the unbeaten Good Cheer?
We will find out on Friday.
