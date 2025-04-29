Off the Rail Podcast: Race For The Crown Netflix Debut Review
It's finally here, the Netflix documentary Race for the Crown dropped, and one of the guys stayed up till 3AM to binge watch the whole show. Jayson, Shawn & Icon Racing Ken give their unfiltered thoughts on being apart of the documentary and it's potential impact on horse racing. Then we preview the Kentucky Derby by diving into the workouts and preparing for the draw this weekend, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.
Topics:
- Race for the Crown: Review
- Race for the Crown: Portrayal of owners
- Race for the Crown: Horse Racing vs. Baseball Similarities
- Race for the Crown: Critiques
- Race for the Crown: Jason Wins the Belmont / Sole Owner
- Bringing Joe Ramos Mom to the Derby
- Kentucky Derby Workouts
- Buying New Horses
- Jayson Sells Everything
If you have questions about horse racing, baseball, or anything you want Jayson or Shawn to answer, join the conversation, subscribe to the Icon Racing YouTube channel, follow them on Instagram at @twoeightracing, @kelleytime27 & @IconRacingLFG
