Horse Racing On SI

Off the Rail Podcast: Race For The Crown Netflix Debut Review

Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley prepare for the Kentucky Derby and give their thoughts on Netflix's Race for the Crown special.

Bill Enright

Icon Racing's Off the Rail Podcast
Icon Racing's Off the Rail Podcast / Icon Racing

It's finally here, the Netflix documentary Race for the Crown dropped, and one of the guys stayed up till 3AM to binge watch the whole show. Jayson, Shawn & Icon Racing Ken give their unfiltered thoughts on being apart of the documentary and it's potential impact on horse racing. Then we preview the Kentucky Derby by diving into the workouts and preparing for the draw this weekend, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.

Topics:
- Race for the Crown: Review
- Race for the Crown: Portrayal of owners
- Race for the Crown: Horse Racing vs. Baseball Similarities
- Race for the Crown: Critiques
- Race for the Crown: Jason Wins the Belmont / Sole Owner
- Bringing Joe Ramos Mom to the Derby
- Kentucky Derby Workouts
- Buying New Horses
- Jayson Sells Everything

If you have questions about horse racing, baseball, or anything you want Jayson or Shawn to answer, join the conversation, subscribe to the Icon Racing YouTube channel, follow them on Instagram at @twoeightracing, @kelleytime27 & @IconRacingLFG

More Horse Racing News

Netflix Series Race for the Crown Premieres Ahead of the Kentucky Derby

Griffin Johnson Joins Off the Rail Podcast With Jayson Worth and Shawn Kelley to Preview the Kentucky Derby

2025 Kentucky Derby: Is There A Longshot That Can Beat Journalism?

Icon Racing: A Gateway to Horse Racing for the Modern Sports Fan

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Icon Racing