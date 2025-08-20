Book'em Danno and Mullikin renew rivalry in Forego
For a $10,000 New Jersey-bred, Book’em Danno has done more than alright for himself. As a promising juvenile, Book’em Danno looked primed for a run on the Kentucky Derby trail but his connections, trainer Derek Ryan and owners Atlantic Six Racing, opted to keep their gelding in some shorter races.
Now as a 4-year-old, Book’em Danno will look to extend his two-race win streak in Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Forego Stakes at Saratoga. The seven-furlong sprint is the leading race for older sprinters at the meet.
Ryan did try Book’em Danno in the Saudi Derby, where he ran second to Forever Young, who came over to run third in the Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic and eventually win the Saudi Cup. After Book’em Danno’s win in the Grade 2 Vanderbilt last out, Ryan hinted that he wanted to get Book’em Danno back to the Middle East next year. From post 4, regular rider Paco Lopez will be aboard Book’em Danno, the 8-5 morning-line favorite.
Mullikin has faced Book’em Danno in his last four starts, and after besting his rival in their first meeting, Book’em Danno has had Mullikin’s number. In December, Mullikin ran second in the Grade 2 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct, Book’em Danno trailing in fifth at a distance too far for him. In the Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes, Book’em Danno was a neck shy of Mindframe in fourth. Mindframe went on to win the Stephen Foster and is considered one of the top older horses. Mullikin ran fifth that day and then ran second to Book’em Danno in the Grade 3 True North at Saratoga. Last out in the Vanderbilt, Mullikin, once again, couldn’t hold off Book’em Danno.
Trained by Rodolphe Brisset, Mullikin is a Grade 1 winner, having won this race last year. Flavien Prat, aboard in last year’s Forego, will once again be aboard Mullikin, the 7-2 second choice from post 7.
A pair of runners trained by Brad Cox are the only other two runners who have morning-line odds below 10-1. Most Wanted, who will break from the rail at 5-1, cuts back to seven furlongs and looks like a runner who should appreciate sprinting. A winner of 5 of 8 starts, Most Wanted’s highest achievement was a victory in the Grade 3 Oklahoma Derby last year. Most Wanted has never finished worse than second and Florent Geroux, aboard in all of his starts, is back aboard Saturday.
Bishops Bay may be the more intriguing Cox runner from a price standpoint at 6-1, but will likely go off higher. Bishops Bay has also never run worse than second, winning 7 of 10 starts. Bishops Bay is riding a four-race win streak, including last out in June in the Grade 3 Salvator Mile going two turns at Monmouth. Two back, he won the Grade 3 Westchester at Aqueduct in May. With Prat aboard Mullikin, Irad Ortiz Jr. takes the call aboard Bishops Bay.
The early speed of the race should be provided by a trio of longshots. From post 10, last-out allowance winner Hold My Bourbon is probably the fastest. Luis Saez rides for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Not far behind him should be Full Moon Madness, who’s run some fast races but needs to step forward for trainer Michelle Nevin, who has Kendrick Carmouche to ride. Over and Ollie, trained by Rick Dutrow and ridden by Jose Ortiz, isn’t as fast as those two but will press the pace.
All that early pace will benefit Crazy Mason, who closed from the clouds to win the Grade 2 Carter at Aqueduct in April. Two starts back, Crazy Mason closed from 14 lengths back to finish third by four lengths. Trainer Greg Sacco, who’s yet to win a race this meet, tried Crazy Mason in the Grade 1 Bing Crosby at Del Mar last out, where he ran sixth.
Extra Anejo, trained by Steve Asmussen, will also benefit from the hot early pace, though he won’t be as far back as Crazy Mason. Three starts back, Extra Anejo won the Grade 3 Commonwealth at Keeneland in his first start of the year. Ben Curtis rides from post 5, one spot inside of Crazy Mason.
Stakes winner Scotland and New York-bred stakes winner Doc Sullivan complete the robust field of 11.
The Forego goes as race 12, one race prior to the Travers, which highlights a card that features five Grade 1 races.
