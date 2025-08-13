Travers Stakes: Few expected to take on Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty
With the nominations released for the Grade 1 Travers, Saratoga’s biggest race set for Aug. 23, many are asking who will run in the race. It appears the better question may be: who’s going to run second?
Just 15 were nominated for the Travers, topped by Sovereignty, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Jim Dandy. Drawing comparisons to his fellow Bill Mott-trained star, Cigar, Sovereignty is likely to scare away the competition for the Travers. Sovereignty was a fast-closing winner in the Derby, after which Mott opted to skip the Preakness. Sovereignty then romped in the Belmont and was never asked when winning the Jim Dandy.
Journalism, winner of the Preakness, and Baeza were nominated for the Travers and appear the main threat to Sovereignty, though they finished second and third in the Derby and Belmont. Journalism did win the Preakness and Haskell, and Baeza ran second in the Jim Dandy. With the Breeders’ Cup being held at Del Mar this year, it’s unlikely the California pair will ship again, though Baeza is probably the more likely of the duo to ship.
Gosger, winner of the Grade 3 Lexington and second in the Preakness and Haskell, would be a contender in the Travers but the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby would probably suit him more.
Goal Oriented, third in the Haskell, and Chunk of Gold, Grade 3 West Virginia Derby winner, were nominated for the Travers but are expected to run in the Pennsylvania Derby.
Trainer Chad Brown will likely start at least one horse in the Travers. Chancer McPatrick picked up a somewhat surprising victory in the Curlin Stakes. Brown’s Strategic Focus was favored in that race but faded in the stretch. So Sandy, second in the Curlin, was nominated for the Travers but trainer Cherie DeVaux said he’ll likely head to the Pennsylvania Derby.
Magnitude, the romping winner of the Grade 2 Risen Star, is all but confirmed for the Travers off his Iowa Derby win. Magnitude was injured after the Risen Star and was an easy winner of the Iowa Derby. His front-running style may be the most important factor against Sovereignty.
Instant Replay, trained by Brad Cox, was nominated and would be an outsider if he ran. After winning a stakes at Oaklawn, Instant Replay won the Texas Derby and finished a disappointing sixth in the Indiana Derby. Brotha Keny was third in the Indiana Derby and is nominated for the Travers as well.
Mo Plex, winner of the Grade 3 Ohio Derby, was fourth in the Jim Dandy but may run in the Travers, just because he wouldn’t have to ship.
McAfee, third in the Ohio Derby and second in the West Virginia Derby, would be a longshot in the Travers. Bracket Buster, fourth in the Haskell, would also be a longshot if he runs.
Given all of that, it’s likely that just four will line up to take on Sovereignty, with maybe one or two more running as well. But again, whoever enters the starting gate, will likely be running for second.
