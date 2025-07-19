Book'em Danno gets the best of Mullikin again in Vanderbilt
The stretch run of Saturday’s Grade 2 Alfred G. Vanderbilt looked awfully familiar, as Book’em Danno ran down Mullikin in a repeat of last month’s Grade 3 True North, also at Saratoga. Jockey Paco Lopez had Book’em Danno positioned just off Mullikin and pounced on that rival, drawing well clear in deep stretch.
It was the third victory at Saratoga for Book’em Danno, as the New Jersey-bred won last year’s Grade 1 Woody Stephens to go along with the True North and Saturday’s victory. Trained by Derek Ryan, Book’em Danno won for the ninth time in 15 starts.
Mullikin was close to an early pace set by Damon’s Mound. Jockey Jose Ortiz tipped Mullikin out but was run down by Book’em Danno, with last year’s winner Nakatomi running on for third. Mullikin, a Grade 1 winner in his own right, appeared to be better suited for the seven-furlong distance Saturday but fell short again.
Sent off the 6-5 favorite, Book’em Danno paid $4.80 for the victory and covered the distance in a quick 1:08.98. Despite the Grade 1, $1 million Haskell being today at his home track of Monmouth Park, Lopez opted to come to Saratoga, where he also won the Grade 3 Caress aboard Future Is Now.
Behind the top three were Damon’s Mound, Baby Yoda, and Nash. Full Moon Madness and Skelly were scratched.
A logical next start for Book’em Danno would be the Grade 1 Forego here on Aug. 23, a race that Mullikin won last year. Further down the road, the Breeders’ Cup Sprint on Nov. 1 at Del Mar will be run at six furlongs, a distance in which Book’em Danno is 3 for 3 over.
- A better draw led to Future Is Now getting back in the winner’s circle in the Grade 3 Caress. Under Paco Lopez, Future Is Now sat close to the pace of the 5 1/2-furlong race and pounced on the early leader to finish ahead of a host of horses that completed a blanket finish for second. Future Is Now rebounded from a loss in the Intercontinental to Pipsy, who finished toward the rear in the Caress.
