Preakness Stakes Winner Payout and Total Purse for the Race
This year's Preakness Stakes is certainly special. Not only is it the 150th anniversary of the iconic race, but it's also the last time the race will be held at Pimlico Race Course. Known as the Middle Jewel of horse racing's triple crown, this year's Preakness will feature nine thoroughbreds looking to etch their name in horse racing history.
The race starts at 7:01 pm ET and is televised on NBC. The exciting 1 and 3/16 mile race has three horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby, including the Derby's second place finisher, Journalism, who is the favorite to win the Preakness.
How Much Does First Place Win in the Preakness
This year's total prize purse is $2 million, the same as the 2024 total purse, which was the highest in the race's history. The first-place winner takes home $1.2 million of that $2 million total purse. Plus the winner gets a replica of the Woodlawn Vase trophy which is considered the most valuable trophy in sports.
