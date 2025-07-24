East Coast shipper Crazy Mason should get pace to chase in Bing Crosby
They say pace makes the race - and whoever “they” are, they’re usually right. That will also likely be the case Saturday at Del Mar when nine horses line up to contest the Grade 1 Bing Crosby at seven furlongs.
A leading California sprint race, the Bing Crosby is a part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, offering a fees-paid berth into the BC Sprint. A “Win and You’re In” race, Saturday’s winner would have to cutback in distance to six furlongs for the BC Sprint, held once again at Del Mar on Nov. 1.
Given the pace scenario, there’s a chance East Coast shipper Crazy Mason could run by the speedy group late. Crazy Mason was cutback to sprints late last year after trying some Kentucky Derby preps. Trained by Greg Sacco, Crazy Mason rattled off back-to-back allowance wins at Aqueduct, before winning the Grade 2 Carter going seven furlongs. In that race, Crazy Mason was slow out of the gate, not even in view of the TV cameras on the backstretch, and came with a crazy late kick to win by a neck.
Last out in the Grade 3 True North at Saratoga, Crazy Mason was once again slow out of the gate and closed from 14 lengths out of it to finish third. Book’em Danno and Mullikin, one-two in that race, finished first and second in the Grade 2 Vanderbilt next out. Christopher Elliot will also make the trip to ride Crazy Mason.
To boost Crazy Mason’s chances, it helps to look at last year’s BC Filly and Mare Sprint, also going seven furlongs at Del Mar. In that race, the early fractions were 21.94 seconds to the quarter mile and 44.22 to the half. Soul of Angel closed like a rocket into those fractions to score an upset victory. Saturday’s front runners could produce similar fractions, setting things up for Crazy Mason.
World Record, who has Flavien Prat to ride for trainer Rodolphe Brisset, is probably the fastest early, setting a sub 21-second quarter last out in the Aristides at Churchill Downs. He ultimately was run down in that race to finish second. Last year in the Grade 1 Allen Jerkens going seven furlongs, he set fractions of 22.04 and 44.28, fading to sixth late. World Record is clearly talented but has yet to show that he can win without the lead.
Contesting the lead Saturday will likely be Roll On Big Joe, who breaks one post outside of World Record with Julien Leparoux aboard for trainer Bob Hess. Roll On Big Joe had solid California form before shipping to Churchill to win the Grade 3 Kelly’s Landing last out. In that race, he sat just off the early speed, but has shown in the past a need for the lead and the ability to set quick fractions.
Other speed will likely come from Mbagnick and Hejazi, one-two in a last-out allowance. Blistering fractions would also set things up for Dr. Venkman, who won last year’s San Diego routing on this card but ends up in this race this year due to the presence of Nysos in the San Diego. Dr. Venkman was second in the Kelly’s Landing to Roll On Big Joe, though that race was at 6 1/2 furlongs, and the added half-furlong will only help. Antonio Fresu rides for trainer Mark Glatt.
Smooth Cruisein, third in the Triple Bend behind Nysos and Dr. Venkman last out, Spirit of Makena, fourth in that race, and Lovesick Blues, a handy turf horse, complete the field.
The Bing Crosby goes as race 10 on an 11-race card on Saturday. The Grade 2 San Diego is set as race 8, while the Daisycutter, for turf sprinters, goes as race 9.
The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In is an international series of 93 stakes races in15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, held this year at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
