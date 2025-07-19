Journalism takes Haskell with furious late run
In what appeared to be a little Preakness déjà vu, perhaps without the bumping, Journalism ran down Gosger to win Saturday’s Grade 1 Haskell at Monmouth Park. It was the third Grade 1 victory for the Michael McCarthy-trained 3-year-old, who once again showed his courage after a somewhat slow break.
Jockey Umberto Rispoli had to urge Journalism just after the first turn, leaving some doubt in the mind of his backers as the 2-5 favorite. Along the backstretch, Journalism began gaining on his opponents, as Kentucky Outlaw and Bracket Buster dueled early. Gosger and Goal Oriented were well positioned just behind the speed. Turning for home, Gosger and Goal Oriented overtook the leaders and looked set up for a stretch battle. Gosger poked a nose in front but Goal Oriented fought on. With those two fighting, Journalism revved up down the center of the track and caught them at the wire for a half-length win. Gosger held a head over Goal Oriented in third.
Journalism dodged Sovereignty in the Haskell, as the Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner will run in next weekend’s Jim Dandy at Saratoga. Journalism sandwiched second-place finishes in the Derby and Belmont with a victory in the Preakness.
Journalism ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.15 and returned $2.80 for the win. With the victory, Journalism earned a fees-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 1 at Del Mar, byway of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. The Haskell is the only “Win and You’re In Race” for the BC Classic that’s restricted to just 3-year-olds.
Gosger won the Grade 3 Lexington but didn’t earn enough points for the Derby. He then finished second in the Preakness, where Goal Oriented was fourth.
The victory was the first Haskell win for McCarthy, and just his second win at Monmouth. Following the victory, McCarthy didn’t commit to a next race. If Journalism were to run before the BC Classic, his options are limited in California. The Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar would be a logical option but Journalism would have to face older horses. If he remains on the East Coast, he’d likely have to face Sovereignty again in the Grade 1 Travers at Saratoga.
