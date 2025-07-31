Echo Sound takes on battle-tested sprinters in Grade 1 Test
The Grade 1 Test at Saratoga often provides 3-year-old fillies a chance to verify that they are indeed sprinters, sometimes after an attempt on the Kentucky Oaks trail. However, Saturday’s edition of the $500,000 race at seven furlongs drew an ultra-competitive field of proven sprinters.
As the morning line suggests, the race is relatively wide open, although Echo Sound was made the 9-5 favorite. Trained by Rusty Arnold, Echo Sound was an impressive last-out winner of the Grade 3 Victory Ride, named for the Arnold-trained filly that won the Test in 2001.
“It means I’ve been here a long time. It was nice. She was the fastest horse I ever had, so to win a race they named after you, it’s a good feeling,” Arnold said after winning the Victory Ride.
Prior to the Victory Ride, Echo Sound won the Myrtlewood at Keeneland in October, finished second in the Fern Creek at Churchill, then won the Grade 3 Miss Preakness in her seasonal debut at Pimlico. Echo Sound has some decent early speed but has raced from slightly off the pace. Luis Saez is booked to ride from post 6.
In the Victory Ride, Echo Sound beat Beauty Reigns after the Bill Mott trainee ran a close third in the Jersey Girl here on June 8. In both races, Beauty Reigns had less-than-ideal starts. A late runner, Beauty Reigns should get plenty of pace to chase. Irad Ortiz Jr. will be aboard for the first time from post 8.
Arnold also entered Kilwin, who will break from post 2 with Jose Ortiz aboard. Kilwin started her career with five turf tries, including a stakes win at Kentucky Downs. Switched to dirt last out in the Lesile’s Lady at Churchill, Kilwin beat a decent field. If she can replicate that performance, she’ll be right in the mix.
A trio of California-based runners adds some intrigue to Saturday’s field. Look Forward, trained by Michael McCarthy, won the Santa Ynez going seven furlongs at Santa Anita to start the year in January. From there, McCarthy shipped her to try some longer distances, finishing seventh in the Honeybee at Oaklawn and sixth in the Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland. McCarthy then cut her back again to seven furlongs to win the Grade 2 Eight Belles at Churchill. Back going long, Look Forward finished a solid second in the Grade 1 Acorn here during Belmont week. Umberto Rispoli will be aboard from post 3 and will likely settle right behind the early speed.
Cash Call, winner of the Grade 3 Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita last out, cuts back after that 1 1/16-mile race. Trained by Bob Baffert, Cash Call went 2 for 4 in sprints to start her career. Flavien Prat will be aboard for the first time from post 4.
Artisma, 20-1 on the morning line, was second to Look Forward in the Santa Ynez, and has only made one start since then, finishing second in a Churchill allowance. John Velazquez will ride for trainer Richard Batlas from post 7. Me and Molly McGee won that Churchill allowance and a maiden at Churchill before that. Frankie Dettori will be aboard from post 5 for trainer Peter Eurton.
Ragtime, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, will break from the rail. Ragtime won a maiden race here during Belmont week, then was a flashy winner of an allowance race during the July Fourth Racing Festival. While getting a class test, Ragtime seems plenty capable.
The Test goes as race 10 on a 13-race card and is the third leg of four straight Grade 1 races, starting with the Fourstardave in race 8, then the Saratoga Derby. The Whitney tops the card and follows the Test.
