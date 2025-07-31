Kopion and Royal Spa meet Baffert trio in Clement Hirsch
In a division that seemingly lacked depth, Saturday’s field for the Grade 1 Clement Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar drew a field of seven older fillies and mares, six of which are graded stakes winners. Kopion may be the most intriguing member of the group, as she stretches out to 1 1/16 miles, but trainer Bob Baffert entered a strong trio looking for his fourth win in the race.
Even with Kopion and Baffert’s trio, Royal Spa could play upsetter off two strong races where she stretched back out to two turns. Two starts ago, the now 5-year-old raced beyond one mile for the first time in two years, turning in an impressive victory in the Grade 3 Shawnee at Churchill Downs. Last out, she was a solid second to reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna in the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis.
After racing mostly in sprints as an older horse, trainer Rodolphe Brisset opted to stretch his mare back out and that move has paid dividends. Royal Spa prefers to run from just off the pace and should get plenty of it Saturday. Hector Berrios will be aboard for the first time from post 2.
Kopion will certainly get all the attention Saturday, as she’s widely considered the best female sprinter. Although she was upset by Sweet Azteca last out in the Great Lady M. at Los Alamitos. Prior to that, she had a three-race win streak that included the Grade 1 La Brea, the Grade 2 Santa Monica, and the Grade 1 Derby City Distaff. Following that race, trainer Richard Mandella expressed interest in stretching his star filly out but said it would wait.
“How much better can she get? Well, I hope there’s upside, but I don’t know where you get it. She’s done a lot already. But it’s nice to see her handle so smart and confident. We think she can get two turns, but I don’t know if I want to fool with it until after the Breeders’ Cup. I don’t want to break it if it ain’t broke,” Mandella told Churchill Downs publicity.
Well curiosity has gotten the better of him, as Kopion will stretch out beyond seven furlongs and go two turns for the first time since April of 2024 when she was fourth in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Oaks. Kazushi Kimura will be aboard from post 7 and Kopion will likely vie for favoritism.
Baffert’s trio is really a two-headed monster of Seismic Beauty and Richi, as the two will meet for the first time. Seismic Beauty jumped from allowance company to a victory in the Grade 2 Santa Margarita last out. Breaking from the rail under Juan Hernandez, Seismic Beauty will likely be on the lead, as she’s done in nearly every race.
Richi is the more proven of the two, though she, too, is still new to routing in this country. After some success going long in her native Chile, Richi came stateside as a sprinter, before Baffert stretched her out in the Grade 1 Beholder Mile, where she finished second. Following that, Richi picked up a last-out victory going 1 1/16 miles in the Grade 2 Santa Maria. While she has early speed, she breaks outside her stablemates and will likely stalk the pace with Antonio Fresu aboard.
Nothing Like You completes the Baffert trio, though she hasn’t raced since last September. After winning the Santa Anita Oaks in April of last year, she fell flat in three races and now emerges Saturday. Drayden Van Dyke will be aboard from post 4.
Little Hidden Port will make her United States debut for trainer John Sadler, who will be looking for his record-extending sixth victory in this race Saturday. A 5-year-old, Little Hidden Port is a bit of a question mark, as she hit her highest mark last out in December in a Group 2 in her native Argentina. Armando Ayuso will be aboard from post 6.
Mahina, trained by Patrick Gallagher, will be making her fourth dirt start. After some decent stakes tries on turf, Mahina will try for her first win on dirt Saturday. While a tall task, the turf-to-dirt move isn’t impossible, as Lovesick Blues went from turf to dirt to upset last weekend’s Grade 1 Bing Crosby. Mike Smith will ride Mahina from post 3.
The Clement Hirsch is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. The “Win and You’re In” race carries a fees-paid berth into the BC Filly and Mare Distaff at Del Mar on Nov. 1.
The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In is an international series of 93 stakes races in15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, held this year at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
More Horse Racing News
Journalism takes Haskell with furious late run
Jayson Werth’s Icon Racing makes debut at Saratoga with Sacred Goddess