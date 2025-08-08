Red-hot Clement sends out Far Bridge for Sword Dancer repeat
The name Clement has become frequent when talking about Saratoga’s biggest turf races. While Christophe Clement passed away in May, his son Miguel has carried on the stable’s success at Saratoga. More success is likely on the way Saturday, as Miguel Clement has entered Far Bridge, arguably the stable’s top horse, in the Grade 1, $750,000 Sword Dancer at 1 1/2 miles on turf.
Far Bridge returned to his winning ways last out in the Grade 2 Bowling Green, which was preceded by his first loss of the year in the Grade 1 Manhattan. Far Bridge’s stablemate Deterministic beat him by a neck in the Manhattan, a race that was shortened and run on yielding turf, which benefitted Deterministic and hurt Far Bridge. Deterministic came back to win the Grade 1 Fourstardave last weekend.
“I still think he's (Far Bridge) good enough to compete at the highest level from a mile and an eighth, a mile and three-sixteenths, to a mile and a half. When they're that good, they can handle any sort of change and obstacle. They're top class for a reason and they can overcome any factors and adversity. He's very good,” Clement told track publicity following the Bowling Green.
Prior to the Manhattan, Far Bridge rattled off wins in the Grade 3 Pan American at Gulfstream and the Grade 2 Man o’ War at Aqueduct. Far Bridge won last year’s Sword Dancer, then won the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct, but finished ninth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.
It’s been well-noted that Far Bridge likes to run inside of horses, though he debunked that myth in the Bowling Green last out, so regular rider Joel Rosario will likely work his way over to the rail from post 6 as the 9-5 morning-line favorite.
A pair of Europeans invade the Sword Dancer, though Nations Pride is plenty used to American racing. Trained by Charlie Appleby, Nations Pride has become a world traveler, shipping across the pond on four separate occasions. In 2022, Nations Pride shipped over for four races, including a victory in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby. The following year, he came over to win the Grade 1 Canadian International at Woodbine. Last year, he placed in all three starts here, including winning the Arlington Million at Colonial. To start this year, Appleby shipped Nations Pride to Gulfstream, where he finished ninth as the favorite in the Pegasus World Cup Turf. After two races in Dubai, Nations Pride pride is back stateside, with regular rider Williams Buick booked to ride at 3-1 on the morning line.
Appleby’s other runner, El Cordobes, has never run in North America and is coming off a victory in the Group 2 Prince of Wales’s at Newmarket. El Cordobes likes to race close to the front, which may serve him well in a field lacking early speed. Flavien Prat will ride from the rail at 4-1 on the morning line.
Utah Beach is looking to get back to his winning ways, following a lackluster seventh in the Chorleywood at Churchill Downs. Prior to that, the Ignacio Correas trainee won the Grade 2 Elkhorn at Keeneland and the Grade 3 Louisville at Churchill. This is a step up in class but Utah Beach gets the hot-riding Jose Ortiz aboard.
Ortiz switches off of Rebel Red, with trainer Cherie DeVaux landing his brother Irad Ortiz Jr. to ride instead. Rebel Red won the Chorleywood and then finished seventh in the Grade 2 United Nations after a rough trip.
Grand Sonata was second in the United Nations and is still searching for that elusive Grade 1 victory. Trainer Todd Pletcher cross-entered Grand Sonata in the Arlington Million xx.
Vote No, Padiddle, and El Rezeen complete the field.
The Sword Dancer is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series as a “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Saturday’s winner will receive a fees-paid berth into the BC Turf at Del Mar on Nov. 1.
- One race earlier, Clement sends out Go Go Boots for her North American debut in the Grade 2 Saratoga Oaks. Owned by Bobby Flay, Go Go Boots knocked heads with some of Europe’s top fillies, when trained by John and Thady Gosden.
