Sovereignty reigns supreme with Travers triumph

Already with a victory in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, Sovereignty, the obvious top 3-year-old in the country, added a victory in the Grade 1, $1 million Travers Stakes Saturday at Saratoga. Sovereignty became just the fifth horse to win the Derby-Belmont-Travers trio.
With other 3-year-olds scared away by Sovereignty, just four other horses lined up to take on Sovereignty. Magnitude, who got some support as the “speed horse,” set the pace, pressed by Bracket Buster, through the first quarter-mile in 23.47 seconds and a half-mile in 47.33.
Sovereignty, the heavy 1-4 favorite, tracked the early duo and followed Bracket Buster, and jockey John Velazquez, after that one overtook Magnitude. Jockey Junior Alvarado asked Sovereignty to get going just before the far turn, and even though he looked like he was spinning his wheels a touch at first, Sovereignty cruised by Bracket Buster just after the top of the stretch.
“He was amazing today. He showed something maybe a little different today,” Alvarado told track publicity.. “We got kind of boxed in a little bit between horses. I just didn’t want to go wide in the first turn. He handles everything I try with him. He just does it so professionally with no hesitation.”
The 10-length margin of victory was one of the largest in Travers history and the final time of 2:00.84 was also one of the fastest Travers, and likely could have been faster had Sovereignty been asked to quicken late. Bracket Buster held on for second, as Magnitude, McAfee, and Strategic Focus completed the order of finish. Sovereignty paid $2.60 for the win and capped a five-race streak off all favorite winners, all in Grade 1 races.
The victory was the first Travers win for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, as Sovereignty also landed Mott his first Derby win earlier this year.
"It's something I've been waiting on,” said Mott. “I had two or three races on my bucket list and one was the Met Mile which we got that done with Cody's Wish and the one that was left was the Travers. Now, the only thing to do is to try and come back and repeat. Those are some of the most important races. For me, racing primarily in New York now, the Kentucky Derby was great but I must say, for me, I think the Travers is a great race to win. It's very satisfying and gratifying to get that done."
The victory was the fifth in six starts for Sovereignty this year. He burst onto the scene with a strong win in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth but then finished second in the Grade 1 Florida Derby. Sovereignty then rattled off wins in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Jim Dandy.
Bracket Buster was fourth in the Haskell last start behind Journalism, who Sovereignty dusted in the Derby and Belmont. Trained by Vicki Oliver, Luis Saez rode Bracket Buster to his best career race in defeat.
“I'm really proud of him. He ran a big, big race,” Oliver said. “I think it's hard to say you have a shot against that horse, but turning for home I thought we were going to run tough. We just got beat by a better horse. It's good money for second and he showed that he belongs."
As for what’s next for Sovereignty, he’ll all but certainly end his season at Del Mar in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 1. In that race, he’ll likely face Sierra Leone, the Whitney winner and last year’s BC Classic winner, in what will be a clash for Horse of the Year. After that, Sovereignty will likely take a trip to the Middle East. Sovereignty is owned by Middle East powerhouse Godolphin, who have expressed interest in winning the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup. Godolphin has won the Dubai World Cup nine times but has never won the $20 million Saudi Cup.
But for now, Sovereignty will get a well-deserved break before taking on older horses. While he may face a challenge in that regard, he’s certainly the King of the 3-year-olds.
- Book’em Danno continued his stellar summer at the Spa with a victory in the Grade 1 Forego, his fourth win this year and third at Saratoga. The New Jersey-bred has now won 10 of 16 career starts.
- Trained by Bob Baffert, Hope Road earned a spot in the BC Filly and Mare Sprint with a fairly easy victory in the Grade 1 Ballerina.
- Patch Adams made it back-to-back Grade 1 victories in the H. Allen Jerkens. Patch Adams won the Woody Stephens last start and on Saturday, held off longshot Captain Cook in the Jerkens.
- Thorpedo Anna, the reigning Horse of the Year, was a nose winner of the Grade 1 Personal Ensign, holding off Dorth Vader in deep stretch.
- The attendance at Saratoga on Saturday was 48,255 with an on-track handle of $10,369,950, and a total handle of $54,309,929.
