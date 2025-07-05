Think Big has no problem with added ground in Kelso win
Think Big had no problem handling a little extra distance Saturday in the Grade 3 Kelso at Saratoga. In his first start beyond 5 1/2 furlongs on turf, Think Big skipped up the rail for an impressive victory.
Think Big had emerged earlier this year as a top turf sprinter, winning the Shakertown at Keeneland and Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs. He then faltered in the Grade 1 Jaipur at Saratoga but got a bit of an awkward start. Think Big did race once at 1 1/8 miles and twice at seven furlongs on dirt.
With Jose Ortiz taking over for Ben Curtis for trainer Michael Stidham, Think Big sat toward the rear of the field while Donegal Momentum and Arzak duked it out up front through an opening quarter in 23.14 seconds and 46.43 for the half. Donegal Momentum took an awkward step heading into the top of the stretch and was pulled up, only hindering longshot Neat who was trailing the field. At midstretch, Intellect and Flavien Prat appeared the winner but Think Big came inside him and pulled away to a one-length victory. According to the local broadcast, Donegal Momentum appeared to come back without serious injury and may have stepped in a turf divot.
Think Big paid $15 after being dismissed on the board at 6-1. He completed the mile in 1:32.81, .81 off the track record.
Behind Intellect was Grade 1 winner Win for the Money, Neat, Mountain Bear, Arzak, and Donegal Momentum. Nantasket Beach was scratched.
The next local option for turf milers is the Aug. 2 Grade 1 Fourstardave on Whitney Day.
