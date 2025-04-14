Horse Racing On SI

Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"

Horse owners Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley talk about what happens at a horse breeding event and how a horse gets its name.

Bill Enright, Doug Vazquez

After some alarm clock technical difficulties, Jayson and Shawn are back in the studio with this week's episode of Off the Rail.

Jayson attended a 'Dornoch party' over the weekend and left feeling really uncomfortable.

Shawn is reminded of the process that goes into naming horses.

Why did Mike Repole steal our second place celebration and post it on social? We also take a look back at a couple of at bats when Shawn faced Jayson.

Here's the full episode:

Off the Rail Episode Breakdown



00:00 - Start

00:39 - Dornoch Party

04:00 - Kentucky Derby Latest Standings

05:15 - Mike Repole Celebrates 2nd Place Finish

08:37 - Shawn vs. Jayson: Who got the best of their two at-bats against each other?

14:35 - Santa Anita Derby

19:08 - Computer Assisted Wagering (CAW)

21:38 - Camel Club / NCAA Tournament: Jayson, Ken & friends went to a Club in Kentucky to watch the NCAA Championship game, and how they gambled on it

24:58 - El Zarco: New horse the Icon Racing team bought and how he got the name El Zarco

26:55 - How does a horse get its name?

31:15 - Update on Shawn's Farm

31:55 - Julia (Jayson's Wife) Destroys a Bet

34:12 - Revel at the Races

