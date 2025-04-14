Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"
After some alarm clock technical difficulties, Jayson and Shawn are back in the studio with this week's episode of Off the Rail.
Jayson attended a 'Dornoch party' over the weekend and left feeling really uncomfortable.
Shawn is reminded of the process that goes into naming horses.
Why did Mike Repole steal our second place celebration and post it on social? We also take a look back at a couple of at bats when Shawn faced Jayson.
Here's the full episode:
Off the Rail Episode Breakdown
00:00 - Start
00:39 - Dornoch Party
04:00 - Kentucky Derby Latest Standings
05:15 - Mike Repole Celebrates 2nd Place Finish
08:37 - Shawn vs. Jayson: Who got the best of their two at-bats against each other?
14:35 - Santa Anita Derby
19:08 - Computer Assisted Wagering (CAW)
21:38 - Camel Club / NCAA Tournament: Jayson, Ken & friends went to a Club in Kentucky to watch the NCAA Championship game, and how they gambled on it
24:58 - El Zarco: New horse the Icon Racing team bought and how he got the name El Zarco
26:55 - How does a horse get its name?
31:15 - Update on Shawn's Farm
31:55 - Julia (Jayson's Wife) Destroys a Bet
34:12 - Revel at the Races
More Horse Racing News
Burnham Square Sits Atop 2025 Kentucky Derby Final Points Total Leaderboard
Kentucky Derby Shakeup: Flying Mohawk, Grande In the Run for the Roses in 2025
Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson Celebrates as Sandman Qualifies for Kentucky Derby