Belmont Stakes 2025: Start Time, TV Channel, How to Watch, and Streaming Info
The 2025 Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, will take place on Saturday, June 7—but not where you might expect. Due to ongoing renovations at Belmont Park, this year’s race will be held at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York for the second time.
Whether you’ve watched the previous two Triple Crown races or just want to catch the action from Saratoga, here’s all the information you need for the Belmont Stakes.
What Time is the 2025 Belmont Stakes?
- Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Post Time (Approx.): 6:45 PM ET
- Coverage Window: Live coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET
NBC Sports will provide live coverage throughout the afternoon, including undercard races and expert commentary leading up to the main event.
Where to Watch the Belmont Stakes on TV
- TV Channel: NBC
- Pre-Race Coverage: USA Network (starting at 2:00 PM ET)
- Main Race Broadcast: NBC (4:00–7:30 PM ET)
How to Stream the Belmont Stakes Live
If you’re not near a TV, there are several reliable streaming options:
- Peacock (NBC’s streaming service)
- NBCSports.com (with cable login)
- NBC Sports App (iOS and Android)
- Other live TV streaming services: Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo
Make sure to log in early—streaming traffic spikes near post time!
How Much Does the Belmont Stakes Winner Get Paid?
The total prize purse for this year's Belmont Stakes is $2 million with first place getting $1.2 million. Here's the full payout for the Belmont.
- 1st Place: $1.2 million.
- 2nd Place: $360,000.
- 3rd Place: $200,000.
- 4th Place: $100,000.
- 5th Place: $60,000.
- 6th Place: $40,000.
- 7th Place: $20,000.
- 8th Place: $20,000.
Why Is the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga in 2025?
Due to a major $455 million renovation at Belmont Park, the NYRA (New York Racing Association) has temporarily moved the race to Saratoga—marking only the second time in history the Belmont Stakes won’t be run at its namesake track.
More Horse Racing News
Icon Racing: A Gateway to Horse Racing for the Modern Sports Fan
Horse Ownership Made Easy and Fun With Icon Racing
Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"