Which Royal Ascot Runners May Show Up at the Breeders' Cup
Four horses at the prestigious Royal Ascot meet last week earned fees-paid berths into the Breeders’ Cup in November at Del Mar. The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series features 93 races held globally that are “Win and You’re In” qualifiers for certain Breeders’ Cup races. While four horses earned Breeders’ Cup berths, it’s likely that many others from the five-day Royal Ascot meet could end up at Del Mar via other qualifying races or supplemental entries.
The opening race of the meet was the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, where Docklands punched his ticket to Del Mar with a 25-1 upset. In a stacked field, Docklands held on over favored Rosallion, one of the top milers in Europe. Docklands earned a spot in the BC Mile but connections didn’t commit to the race immediately. Jockey Mark Zhan, who dropped his whip in the stretch, suggested the connections would be tempted with a run in the Breeders’ Cup. However, Docklands ran in two Australian Group 1 races last year, before concluding his season in the Hong Kong Mile. If connections go down that path again, it would mean no Breeders’ Cup for Docklands. Notable Speech, fourth in the Queen Anne, finished third in last year’s BC Mile and could show up again if connections take a similar path. Diego Velazquez, ninth in the Queen Anne, was pre-entered into the BC Mile but scratched before the race.
American Affair bested a strong group in the King Charles III Stakes, including last year’s upset BC Turf Sprint winner Starlust. Scottish trainer J S Goldie was somewhat bullish on the idea of sending American Affair to California. Frost at Dawn, second behind American Affair, was pre-entered in the BC Turf Sprint but didn’t make the body of the race. Connections could try again to make the race. Starlust may end up back at Del Mar given last year’s win. Believing, 11th in the King Charles III, was also pre-entered in the race but scratched before the race.
Ombudsman scored a powerful victory in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes, unleashing a furious run down the stretch to pass favorite Los Angeles. Ombudsman earned a spot in the BC Turf and trainer John Gosden said he believes Ombudsman would have no problem with the 1 1/2-mile distance of that race. Gosden also said it’s a long season but there’s a possibility Ombudsman could be sent to Del Mar. Continuous, who set the pace in the Prince of Wales, was pre-entered last year but did not run. An American-based runner that ran on Wednesday that is likely to show up at Del Mar is Lennilu, who finished third in the Queen Mary Stakes. Trained by Patrick Biancone, Lennilu won the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies at Gulfstream to earn a spot in the Queen Mary and Biancone said Lennilu would be pointed toward the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint as a long-range goal.
Thursday’s Norfolk Stakes was a qualifier for the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint and if trainer Aiden O’Brien decides to send winner Charles Darwin, the rest of the field better watch out. Charles Darwin, ridden by Ryan Moore, dominated the Norfolk for 2-year-old sprinters. Charles Darwin showed excellent gate speed, something Europeans usually lack compared to American horses, then rated kindly for Moore, before unleashing a devastating turf of foot, coming close to a track record. Owner Michael Tabor confirmed that the Breeders’ Cup is a possible target. Despite his global dominance, O’Brien has never won the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint. American-based Sandal’s Song, trained by George Weaver, finished a valiant third and could very well end up at Del Mar as well.
There could be some other horses that show up at Del Mar in November as well. Perhaps the most intriguing would be Field of Gold, winner of Tuesday’s St. James’s Palace over one mile for 3-year-olds. Field of Gold won the Group 3 Craven at Newmarket to start his 3-year-old campaign, then ran second in the English 2000 Guineas, before winning the Irish 2000 Guineas in his last start before the St. James’s Palace. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Field of Gold unleashed a powerful turn of foot to dominate the St. James’s Palace. It may be a bit ambitious to dream on the idea of him running at Del Mar, as he’d have to take on older horses in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. After the race, John Gosden said Field of Gold would get a bit of a break and would not be stepped up in trip yet. He also did not mention the Breeders’ Cup but one can only dream.
Wednesday’s Duke of Cambridge Stakes may produce some Breeders’ Cup runners. Crimson Advocate, previously trained by George Weaver, upset the one-mile race. While in the barn of Weaver, Crimson Advocate won the Queen Mary at Ascot and then ran sixth in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita. Now owned by international interests, it’s possible Crimson Advocate could make her way back to California. Cinderella’s Dream, second behind Crimson Advocate on Wednesday, won the Belmont Oaks and Saratoga Oaks before finishing second in the BC Filly and Mare Turf. Trained by Charlie Appleby for global powerhouse Godolphin, Cinderella’s Dream is proven in the U.S. and at Del Mar, making her a strong possibility to try to do one better in this year’s BC Filly and Mare Turf.
On Friday, Time For Sandals upset the Group 1 Coronation Cup. Behind her in second was Arizona Blaze, who finished a half-length short of victory in last year’s BC Juvenile Turf Sprint. Arizona Blaze finished third in the Norfolk last year at Royal Ascot, so a similar path to Del Mar is possible.
Another Appleby runner that’s all but certain to show up at Del Mar is Rebel’s Romance, winner of Saturday’s Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes. Rebel’s Romance is a two-time winner of the BC Turf, winning at Keeneland in 2022 and Del Mar last year. An earner of nearly $13 million, Appleby described Rebel’s Romance as a “worldwide superstar” after his front-running score in the Hardwicke.
