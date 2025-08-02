Saratoga Selections for Saturday, August 2
Race 1: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Maiden Special Weight, Dirt
Top Pick: #5 Blinging It Back for Mark Casse and Jose Ortiz. Drops back into Maiden Special Weight company after trying graded stakes last out in the G3 Sanford, losing only to the supremely talented two-year-old Obliteration. She posted a sharp 85 speed figure two starts back and looks like the class of the field here. The entry of #1 Abrigado and #1A Ted Noffey is intriguing — both are well-bred and went for hefty purchase prices of $875K and $650K, respectively. They may need a race under their belt, but don’t be surprised if one of them runs well on debut.
The Bet: $20 Exacta 5,1-1A
Race 3: Grade 2 Saratoga Special Stakes
Top Pick: This year’s edition of the G2 Saratoga Special features a much-anticipated faceoff between Ewing and Obliteration. On paper, it looks like a three-horse race, with the #4 Dazzle d’Oro also very impressive on debut. I’ll side with #6 Obliteration. The #1 Ewing should flash early speed like his sire, setting up perfectly for Obliteration to sit just off and pounce. Expect a stretch battle, but I think Obliteration eventually wears him down and scores his second graded stakes win.
The Bet: $25 Exacta 6,1
Race 5: 7 Furlongs, Maiden Special Weight, Dirt
Top Pick: #7 Delightful Claire for Phil Bauer and Joel Rosario makes her second start after a solid third-place finish in her Churchill debut. She looks like the speed here and should make the front with Rosario aboard. Expect her to try to wire the field. #9 Endorse had bad luck last out after stumbling badly and unseating the rider at the break. Prior to that, she ran a game third before fading late. With a better trip, she could sit just off the pace this time. #3 Ivory and Ebony also ships from Churchill and finished second ahead of Delightful Claire last time. This is her third race off the long layoff, so she should be rounding into form.
The Bet: $10 Exacta Key Box 7 / 3,9
Race 7: 7 Furlongs, N2X Allowance, Dirt
Top Pick: A tough start to the mandatory-payout Pick 5. Top pick is #13 Jefferson Street for Alvarado and Mott. He’s run well in graded stakes and now gets class relief returning to allowance company, where he fits well. He’s a winner over the track, posting a 102 speed figure in a 6.5F allowance last summer. Gets Lasix again, and his only loss on Lasix came to Met Mile winner Raging Torrent. With plenty of inside speed, he should get a good stalking trip from the outside.
The Bet: $20 to win on #13 Jefferson Street at 7-2 or better
Race 8: Grade 1 Fourstardave Stakes
Top Pick: #7 Spirit of St Louis for Chad Brown and Manny Franco. Comes off a disappointing sixth in the G1 Manhattan over a good turf course. He’s run this mile distance four times and won three of them, and he’ll return to firmer turf, which suits him better. He also owns solid Saratoga form: one win and two seconds from four starts. If he runs back to the 102 figure he posted in his G1 Turf Classic win, he’ll be tough to beat. #4 Think Big is interesting here, stretching back out to a mile after an impressive G3 Kelso win. Jose Ortiz jumps off to ride #2 My Boy Prince, which is slightly concerning, but Saez takes over and that’s no downgrade. #3 Johannes is the class, but likely a short price. I’m not eager to back a West Coast shipper at short odds in a deep turf field. He can definitely hit the board, but I’ll try to beat him in here.
The Bet: $20 to win on #7 Spirit of St Louis
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta Key Box 7 / 3,4 = $40
Race 9: Grade 1 Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes
Top Pick: #7 Hotazhell ships in from overseas for trainer Jessica Harrington. He won at this distance in last October’s Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and has consistently faced stronger competition than he’ll see here. If he brings that form stateside, he’ll be the one to beat. #5 Test Score will look to repeat his winning effort in the G1 Belmont Derby. While he broke his maiden going this mile distance, I think he prefers longer. Still, he may try to take them gate to wire, as he looks like the clear speed on paper.
The Bet: $20 Exacta Box 5,7
Race 10: Grade 1 Test Stakes
Top Pick: #1 Ragtime for Mott and Alvarado is 2-for-2 with both wins at Saratoga at this exact 7F distance. She jumped from an 86 to a 96 speed figure in her second start and should keep progressing here. This is her first graded stakes try, but with these connections, expect a big effort. #6 Echo Sound is the deserving 9-5 morning line favorite after back-to-back G3 wins in the Miss Preakness and Victory Ride. #3 Look Forward, for the red-hot McCarthy/Rispoli duo, returns to her preferred 7F distance where she won the G2 Eight Belles at Churchill. She’s also 2-for-2 at the distance and should get a great stalking setup.
The Bet: $20 to win on #1 Ragtime
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta Key Box 6 / 1,3 = $40
Race 11: Grade 1 Whitney Stakes
Top Pick: I’m expecting a big bounce-back from #9 Fierceness. He flattened out in the Met Mile, losing to Raging Sea, but I’m willing to draw a line through that effort. Should get a good trip stalking the pace behind #8 Contrary Thinking, who will likely be flying early to set up his late closing stablemate #5 Sierra Leone. Fierceness should get first run and, true to his pattern, rebound from a poor race with a strong one. #3 Highland Falls could spice up the exotics at a price. He comes off an easy allowance win in his first start off the layoff and should get an aggressive ride from Saez. I expect him to sit mid-pack and try to get the jump on the field around the far turn. #7 White Abarrio will appreciate the added distance after a flat Met Mile try over an off track. Expect better today.
The Bet: $50 to win on #9 Fierceness at 2-1 or better
Bonus Bet: $10 Trifecta 9 / 3,7 / 3,7 = $20