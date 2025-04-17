2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Citizen Bull

Citizen Bull worked 4-furlongs in 47.6 at @santaanitapark Sunday for trainer Bob Baffert. 12/102. It's the son of Into Mischief's first work since his disappointing 4th place finish in the G1 Santa Anita Derby (4-5)



