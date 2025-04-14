2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Burnham Square

"BURNHAM SQUARE gets there! A last to first run in the Toyota Blue Grass under Brian Hernandez Jr." 🏇💨



What a thrilling performance in the G1 Blue Grass Stakes at @keeneland yesterday! Congrats to Burnham Square, @IanWilkesRacing, @b_hernandezjr, and all connections! 👏



The… pic.twitter.com/VppoSMXArW