Rodriguez Out of Kentucky Derby, Longshot Baeza Draws In

Baeza had officially drawn into the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby! Baeza is the son (Mckinzie) of our mare, Broodmare of the Year, PUCA



For the third consecutive year she will be represented in the Kentucky Derby, the first being the 2023 winner, MAGE.



Our thoughts… https://t.co/PsCQ3j1CJC pic.twitter.com/CcloeDUaom