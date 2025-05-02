Rodriguez Out of Kentucky Derby, Longshot Baeza Draws In
On Thursday, the connections of Kentucky Derby contender Rodriguez announced that he will scratch from the prestigious race due to a foot bruise.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made a very tough decision to scratch our Derby horse, Rodriguez,” co-owner Tom Ryan shared on X. “He has a small but slightly sensitive foot bruise that will need a few more days. Therefore, we are resetting our plans and will target him for the Preakness.”
Due to the deflection of Rodriguez, longshot contender Baeza now draws in for the 151st Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby Contender: Baeza
POST NUMBER: No. 21
JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: John A. Shirreffs
RECORD: 4 starts: 1-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 107
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker
CAREER EARNINGS: $148,500
This son of McKinzie and Puca profiles as an intriguing last-minute addition to a talented 2025 Kentucky Derby field of 20.
Baeza Breeding
Sire: McKinzie was a solid runner who won four Grade 1 races, most notably winning the 2019 Whitney Stakes (G1) and the 2019 Alysheba Stakes (G2). The son of 2007 Kentucky Derby champion Street Sense also earned a solid runner-up finish in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic (Gr. 1).
Dam: Puca is a daughter of Big Brown who does not need much introduction. The 2008 Eclipse Award winner won the 2008 Kentucky Derby, the 2008 Preakness (G1), as well as the 2008 Haskell Invitational Stakes (Gr. 1).
Baeza Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
This will be jockey Flavien Prat’s 10th Derby mount after most-notably finishing first in 2019 aboard Country House (via Maximum Security’s disqualification). Prat has posted four additional in-the-money finishes since 2017: Hot Rod Charlie (2nd, 2021), Battle of Midway (3rd, 2017), Zandon, (3rd, 2022), and Angel of Empire (3rd, 2023).
Veteran trainer John A. Shirreffs will be entering his fifth horse in the Kentucky Derby. Shirreffs lone win came back in 2005 with longshot Giacomo (50-1).
Baeza Race History
Baeza has a career record of one win with two second-place finishes in four career starts.
The young colt has progressed in each of his starts, finally breaking his maiden in his third start at Santa Anita Park by 4 ¾ lengths at a distance of one-mile maiden on the dirt.
Following his first trip to the winners circle, he earned a runner-up finish behind Derby favorite Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). On that day he gave Journalism all he could handle, taking the lead in the stretch, before coming up short by ¾ of a length.
Baeza has steadily improved his Equibase Speed figures in each of his four starts (82-94-104-107).
Baeza Kentucky Derby Outlook
In early wagering, Baeza is currently being offered at odds of 29-1 after opening at 12-1 late Thursday. The half brother to 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage and 2024 Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch will likely be the wise-guy horse of this year’s Kentucky Derby after drawing in from the AE list. The addition of top jockey Flavien Prat in the saddles, makes Baeza a serious contender to hit the board at double-digit odds on Saturday.
