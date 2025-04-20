2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Publisher

🗞️ PUBLISHER (American Pharoah), runner-up in the March 29 GI Arkansas Derby, has made his way to @ChurchillDowns where he'll train up to the GI @KentuckyDerby.



Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, the colt is owned by Gus King and breeder Estate of Brereton C. Jones. pic.twitter.com/FnTtQdCAYe