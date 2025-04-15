2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Sovereignty

Sovereignty worked 4-furlongs in 48.4 at Payson Park Friday for trainer Bill Mott. 3/15. It's the son of Into Mischief's first work since his runner-up finish to Tappan Street in the G1 Florida Derby at @GulfstreamPark (3-29)



