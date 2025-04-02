Eleven Horses Have Qualified For the Kentucky Derby, Others Look Like Locks
There are eleven horses that qualified for the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3rd, 2025 with a handful of others technically already having enough points. Sandman is the leader with 129 points but that may change pending the results of the prep races on April 5th. Tiztastic has the second most points with 119.
There are three horses with over 100 points including Tappan Street with 110. The three-year-old colt is fresh off his win at the Florida Derby and looks to become the 26th Florida Derby participant to then go on and win the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty (110 points) and Final Gambit (100 points) round out the rest of the Top 5.
That leaves six horses that clinced post positions in the 151st Run for the Roses with more than 60 qualifying points. Coal Battle (95 points), Chunk of Gold (75 points), Owen Almighty (65 points), Citizen Bull (60 points) and Publisher (60 points). Luxor Cafe also has a spot thanks to his win in the Japan Road.
With those eleven in and presumably accepting the invite to run in the Kentucky Derby, it leaves nine more open spots.
Throughout the Road to the Derby history, no horse with at least 46 points has been denied an invitation. American Promise (55), Flood Zone (50), Flying Mohawk (50), Journalism (47.50), Madaket Road, and Getaway Car (46) all are expected to receive an invite.
But with five prep races left, including the UAE Derby, Santa Anita Derby, and Lexington, there's still plenty of time for some other colts to earn enough points to qualify. Those races all take place in the next two weeks with four on Saturday April 5th and one on April 12th. Once those results are in, it will be all eyes on the first leg of the Triple Crown.
