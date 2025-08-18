Amoss colt It’s Our Time puts on a show at Saratoga
On Aug. 16 at Saratoga Race Course, trainer Tom Amoss debuted It’s Our Time, a two-year-old Virginia-bred colt. When the gates opened, heavy favorite Hero Declared shot to the front, and even Amoss thought the race might be over. But around the turn in the six-and-a-half furlong dirt sprint, It’s Our Time swept past the leader and drew off to win by nearly 18 lengths.
It's Our Time went off at odds of 5-1.
Hero Declared, owned by Jayson Werth’s Icon Racing finished second at 3/4. Hero Declared was the stable's second starter and first dirt starter. Earlier in the meet, Icon Racing debuted their first runner—a filly named Sacred Goddess. Sacred Goddess, trained by Jeremiah Englehart broke her maiden on first asking on the turf. She ran back in the Bolton Landing Stakes on Aug. 17 where she rallied for fourth.
Horse racing aficionados immediately took to social media, raving about the performance they just witnessed.
Under jockey Luis Saez, It’s Our Time earned a 94 Beyer Speed Figure for his stunning debut and was subsequently named a TDN Rising Star. Owner Double Down Horse Racing are new to horse ownership. It’s Our Time is just the second horse of their stable to enter the starting gate. Their first starter was a filly by Munnings named Nelson’s Penny that finished fifth on debut at Saratoga. Amoss also trains Nelson’s Penny.
Racing owners that are looking for their next superstar will have a chance to buy the half sister to It’s Our Time in the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Hip 1722 is a dark bay or brown filly by Bolt D’Oro out of Shea D Summer.
Shea D Summer was a Florida-bred multiple stakes winner trained by Carlos David. Her racing career spanned only ten months. It’s Our Time was her first foal. Shea D Summer was last sold at the 2022 Keeneland Mixed Sale while she was in foal. She hammered down at $260k. It’s Our Time was foaled a couple months later on Jan. 31.
In 2024, It’s Our Time went through the sales ring as a yearling in the Keeneland September Yearling Sale where he hammered down at $425k.
At this time, no future race has been cemented for the talented son of hot sire Not This Time. While it’s may be too soon to wheel back in the Grade 1 Hopeful on Sept. 1, other options for top two-year-old colts include the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Sept. 27 at Aqueduct, the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes during the Churchill Downs September Meet, or the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity on Oct. 4 at Keeneland.
