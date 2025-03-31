Buster Posey, Giants Coaches Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby
Usually, celebrity/well-known horses' fame comes after winning a major race like the Kentucky Derby or any of the other races in the Triple Crown or Breeder's Cup.
But when one of your owners is a former MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, popularity comes with the territory. That was certainly the case for Flying Mohawk whose owner is Jayson Werth. The three-year-old colt was visited by Buster Posey, members of the Giants coaching staff, and former MLB agent Jeff Berry. Jockey Joseph D. Ramos also posed for a picture with the group while sitting atop the Kentucky Derby hopeful. Posey played in the MLB from 2009-2021 for the San Francisco Giants. He is a 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, 7x MLB All-Star, and 2x NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Flying Mohawk qualified for the Kentucky Derby after finishing in second place at the Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 22nd. He's started two races in 2025, winning one and placing in the other.
After retiring from the MLB in 2018, Werth has started a new "career" and passion for horse racing. He's often wearing a MHRGA (Make Horse Racing Great Again) hat and hosts the "Off the Rail" podcast which focuses on the behind-the-scenes aspect of owning and training horses, previews of upcoming races, and some great stories from life at the track. Werth is also part of the ownership group at Icon Racing.
