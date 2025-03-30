Sadman Secures Spot in Kentucky Derby With Win At Arkansas Derby
Sandman is headed to the Kentucky Derby after an impressive victory at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, March 29. The three-year-old colt now has the most qualifying points (129) in the Road to the Kentucky Derby Series.
Jockey Jose Ortiz said Sandman "exploded" when he entered the final stretch of the race and outkicked Publisher by 2 1/2 lengths to secure the win at Oaklawn Park.
The Arkansas Derby's $1.5 million purse is the highest of all Kentucky Derby prep races in America. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan, is one of eight other horses to compete in the Arkasnas Derby and then go on to win at Churchill Downs. Sandman looks to become the ninth.
Racing from the 6th post position, Sandman was near the back of the field for most of the race but finished strong in the top of the stretch and ultimately beat out the other eight colts.
Arkansas Derby Results
1st place: Sandman
2nd place: Publisher
3rd place: Coal Battle
4th place: Cornucopian
5th place: Bereton's Baytown
6th place: Speed Kind
7th place: Monet's Magic
8th place: Bestfriend Rocket
9th pace: First Division
