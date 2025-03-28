Road to the Kentucky Derby: Florida Derby Odds and Pole Positions
Ten horses will compete in the Florida Derby on Saturday, March, 29 and there's some big money and Kentucky Derby qualifying points awaiting the top performers. The top five finishers will earn 100-50-25-15-10 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, plus there's a $1 million purse. The Florida Derby is held at Gulfstream Park which is the only racetrack in America that has all three racing surfaces: dirt, turf, and synthetic Tapeta.
The Florida Derby holds the record for most horses to race in the 71-year-old event and then go on to win the Kentucky Derby. Twenty-five horses that ran in the Florida Derby have gone on to win first leg of the Triple Crown, with Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017), being the most recent.
Florida Derby Race Info
- Race Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Track: Gulfstream Park
- Post Time: 6:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
- Distance: 1 1/8 miles
- Age/Sex: three-year-olds
- Where to Watch: Peacock, FanDuelTV, CNBC
Florida Derby Odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Neoequos
Saffie Joseph Jr.
Edgard Zayas
10-1
2
Cool Intentions
Jorge Delgado
Javier Castellano
20-1
3
Smoken Boy
Cheryl Winebaugh
Edgar Perez
30-1
4
Disruptor
Todd Pletcher
Irad Ortiz, Jr.
4-1
5
Indecisiveness
Ruben Sierra
Jorge Ruiz
30-1
6
Jimmy’s Dailys
Brian Lynch
Joel Rosario
12-1
7
Enterdadragon
Jose D’Angelo
Dylan Davis
30-1
8
Madaket Road
Bob Baffert
Tyler Gaffalione
7-2
9
Tappan Street
Brad Cox
Luis Saez
5-1
10
Sovereignty
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
8-5
After this weekend's races, there's just five more qualifying events in the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
