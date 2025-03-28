Horse Racing On SI

Road to the Kentucky Derby: Florida Derby Odds and Pole Positions

Ten horses will race at Gulfstream Park with a $1 million purse and 100-50-25-15-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points are up for grabs.

Bill Enright

Mar 31, 2018; Hallandale Beach, FL, USA; John Velazquez (8) aboard Audible trained by Todd Pletcher crosses the finish line and wins the 67th running of the Florida Derby at Gufstream Park.
Mar 31, 2018; Hallandale Beach, FL, USA; John Velazquez (8) aboard Audible trained by Todd Pletcher crosses the finish line and wins the 67th running of the Florida Derby at Gufstream Park. / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Ten horses will compete in the Florida Derby on Saturday, March, 29 and there's some big money and Kentucky Derby qualifying points awaiting the top performers. The top five finishers will earn 100-50-25-15-10 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, plus there's a $1 million purse. The Florida Derby is held at Gulfstream Park which is the only racetrack in America that has all three racing surfaces: dirt, turf, and synthetic Tapeta.

The Florida Derby holds the record for most horses to race in the 71-year-old event and then go on to win the Kentucky Derby. Twenty-five horses that ran in the Florida Derby have gone on to win first leg of the Triple Crown, with Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017), being the most recent.

Florida Derby Race Info

  • Race Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Track: Gulfstream Park
  • Post Time: 6:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
  • Distance: 1 1/8 miles
  • Age/Sex: three-year-olds
  • Where to Watch Peacock, FanDuelTV, CNBC

Florida Derby Odds

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Odds

1

Neoequos

Saffie Joseph Jr.

Edgard Zayas

10-1

2

Cool Intentions

Jorge Delgado

Javier Castellano

20-1

3

Smoken Boy

Cheryl Winebaugh

Edgar Perez

30-1

4

Disruptor

Todd Pletcher

Irad Ortiz, Jr.

4-1

5

Indecisiveness

Ruben Sierra

Jorge Ruiz

30-1

6

Jimmy’s Dailys

Brian Lynch

Joel Rosario

12-1

7

Enterdadragon

Jose D’Angelo

Dylan Davis

30-1

8

Madaket Road

Bob Baffert

Tyler Gaffalione

7-2

9

Tappan Street

Brad Cox

Luis Saez

5-1

10

Sovereignty

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

8-5

After this weekend's races, there's just five more qualifying events in the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

