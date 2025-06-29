Legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas passes at 89
After being assigned her barn at Saratoga for the summer, Cherie DeVaux took to Facebook to share what it meant to move into Barn 83, once the summer home to the legendary D. Wayne Lukas.
“Wayne didn’t just train horses. He set a standard. He built a legacy that inspired generations, myself included. And while the tack room may bear a new name this summer, his spirit lingers in every inch of this place.”
With the passing of Lukas on Sunday at the age of 89, his spirit doesn't just linger in that barn, but rather throughout the sport of horse racing. That spirit is etched into the history books and pumped through the hearts of racing fans everywhere.
Take away the Churchill Downs stretch-sized list of accomplishments, and Lukas still impacted the sport like no other. His generosity, compassion, kindness, and wisdom helped the sport reach its highest peaks.
Among those accomplishments, Lukas won 15 Triple Crown races and 20 Breeders’ Cup races, a record he shares with Aidan O’Brien. Lukas was among the first trainers to open large stables at different tracks across the country, training 26 Eclipse Award winners along the way. Lukas was also a major presence at the sales, revolutionizing the way the industry viewed sales and breeding.
On June 22, it was announced that Lukas would step away from training after health issues. Assistant Bas Nicholl was named to take over his stable. Seize the Grey was the last Triple Crown winner that Lukas trained, winning last year’s Preakness.
Many people in the industry took to social media to share their anecdotes and stories of Lukas up on the news of his retirement, with more coming upon news of his passing.
Known for his flashy suits, sunglasses, and charisma, Lukas was the sport’s first rockstar and arguably impacted the sport more than anyone else.