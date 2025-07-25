Horse Racing On SI

Macho Music returns to Saratoga in Grade 2 Amsterdam

Grade 2 Pat Day Mile winner Macho Music aims to rebound from a subpar showing in the Woody Stephens when he headlines Friday’s Grade 2 Amsterdam at Saratoga, facing challengers Garamond and Uncaged cutting back in distance.

Jun 7, 2025; Saratoga, NY, USA; Certified Loverboy (12) with Flavien Prat up and Swiftsure (2) with Luis Saez up battle for the lead through turn four of Race 3 at Saratoga Race Course. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Macho Music, a Florida-bred son of Maclean’s Music, looks to return to winning form in the Grade 2 Amsterdam at Saratoga on Friday. 

Trained and partially owned by Rohan Crichton, Macho Music made the grade in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on May 3. That effort was followed up by a disappointing seventh place performance in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens in Saratoga last month. Macho Music finished just ahead of Chad Brown trainee Chancer McPatrick who returned to the races as a winner in the Curlin Stakes. 

Garamond, another Brown trainee, enters the field of the Amsterdam to try his hoof at sprinting on the dirt. The son of the late Uncle Mo finished last in the Pegasus Stakes last month at Monmouth Park. 

Another horse cutting back in distance is Uncaged. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Uncaged was last seen finishing seventh in the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes. The son of Curlin was cross-entered in the Curlin and Amsterdam before ultimately scratching in the former to run in this spot.

