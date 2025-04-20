Netflix Series Race for the Crown Premieres Ahead of the Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby kicks off what many consider the best horse race series in the world, the Triple Crown, and Netflix has a special, limited series that follows all the behind-the-scenes action. "Race for the Crown" premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, April 22 and "follows horse owners and jockeys over the course of a Grade I stakes thoroughbred racing season."
The six-part series covers action from the Breeders' Cup and the Triple Crown and features some of the sport's most "colorful" personalities, from veteran jockeys, trainers, billionaire horse owners, and even former MLB All-Stars like Jayson Werth. The World Series Champion owns several horses through his Icon Racing ownership group and even has a horse, Flying Mohawk, competing in this year's Kentucky Derby. Werth is featured extensively in the Netflix series and can also be seen talking about all things Horse Racing on his weekly podcast called "Off the Rail." Others featured in Race for the Crown include Michael Iavarone, Michael Repole, and jockey Katie Davis.
Here's a full list of the jockeys featured in the show:
- Brian Hernandez Jr., an American jockey based in Kentucky.
- Frankie Dettori, an Italian jockey who has worked in England most of his career, but is now US-based and racing globally.
- Katie Davis, a New York–based jockey and one of the few women in the sport.
- Umberto Rispoli, an Italian jockey based in California.
- Antonio Fresu, an Italian jockey based in California.
- Irad Ortiz Jr., an East Coast–based jockey from Puerto Rico.
- John R. Velazquez, an East Coast–based jockey from Puerto Rico.
- Javier Castellano, a Venezuelan jockey based on the East Coast.
- Flavien Prat, a French jockey based in California who regularly races in New York and Kentucky.
- Florent Geroux, a Kentucky-based French jockey.
- José Ortiz, an East Coast–based jockey from Puerto Rico.
- Luis Saez, an East Coast–based jockey from Panama.
Netflix describes the seriess as a "rousing documentary series tails jockeys, trainers and owners as they chase titles and triumph in the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing."
The 151st "Run for the Roses" is Saturday, May 3rd, from Churchill Downs.
More Horse Racing News
Griffin Johnson Joins Off the Rail Podcast With Jayson Worth and Shawn Kelley to Preview the Kentucky Derby
Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"
Icon Racing: A Gateway to Horse Racing for the Modern Sports Fan