Griffin Johnson Joins Off the Rail Podcast With Jayson Worth and Shawn Kelley to Preview the Kentucky Derby
Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson joined the Off the Rail Podcast with Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley and previewed the upcoming 151st Kentucky Derby. Both Johnson and Werth have horses in this year's race with Johnson's horse Sandman and Werth's colt Flying Mohawk having legitimate chances of finishing in the winner's circle.
Here's a breakdown of this week's episode of "Off The Rail" by Icon Racing
Topics:
00:00 - Start
0:23 - Jayson freaks out
4:46 - Messing with Mike Repole
5:59 - Horse Racing Decoupling
9:19 - Mike Repole bet
13:48 - Netflix Trailer: Race for the Crown
15:17 - New Horse: Cash Alley
16:59 - Griffin Johnson joins the podcast
20:49 - Griffin Johnson the the murse
23:49 - Griffin Johnson on going to the Kentucky Derby
26:22 - Griffin Johnson / Icon Racing Bet
31:24 - Kentucky Derby Parties
33:50 - Griffin Johnson explains what owning a horse means to him
