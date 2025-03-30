Tappan Street Storms Gulfstream to Win Florida Derby
Racing out of the 9th post position, Tappan Street, won the 2025 Florida Derby and earned him a spot in the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old Colt had an excellent start from his outside gate and finished strong winning the race by a length-and-a-half.
After the race, Trainer Brad Cox had plenty of compliments for Tappan Street. "He's a very smart horse, he's intelligent. I felt he would break very, very well today, just the way he has been training. And he did. I think that put him in the race and really put him in a great position."
With the first place finish, Tappan Street earned 100 qualifying points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying series.
Horses that have raced at the Florida Derby have later gone on to win the Kentucky Derby a record 25 times with Tappan Street looking to extend that record to 26. Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017) are the most recent Kentucky Derby winners that also raced in the Florida Derby.
Florida Derby Race Results
1st: Tappan Street
2nd: Sovereignty
3rd: Neoequos
4th: Madaket Road
5th: Disruptor
6th: Jimmy's Dailys
7th: Indecisiveness
8th: Cool Intentions
9th: Smoken Boy
10th: Enterdadragon
