Preakness Stakes' Three Biggest Long Shots: Are They Worth The Bet?
Just nine horses will race in the 150th Preakness Stakes, nearly half the number that ran in the Kentucky Derby. Yet, more than a third of the nine-horse field has double-digit odds to win first place and the $1.2 million prize. The two favorites in this year, Journalism at 8/5 and River Thames 9-2 , won't deliver big payouts to bettors but they are the most likely winners according to the oddsmakers.
Biggest Long Shots at the Preakness Stakes
The four horses with double digit odds for the Preakness Stakes are American Promise, Pay Billy, Heart of Honor and Gosger. American Promise has odds of 15-1, meaning for every one dollar bet it returns $15. That three-year-old colt is trained by D. Wayne Lukas and his jockey is Nik Juarez. Both Pay Billy and Gosger have odds at 20-1, which would yield a sizeable payout if they can do the unthinkable and win the race, but oddsmakers predict they have the least likely chance of finishing in first.
Pay Billy is trained by Michael Gorham and his jockey is Raul Mena. Gosger is trained by Brendan Walsh and rode by Luiz Saez.
Last year's Preakness winner was Seize the Grey and had odds of 9-1. This year, there's five horses with single digit odds. The aforementioned River Thames and Journalism, plus Goal Oriented (6-1), Sandman (4-1), and Clever Again (5-1).
Will we see a longshot win the 150th Preakness Stakes? We'll find out later today as the race starts tonight at 7:01 pm ET.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Preakness News
Odds for Every Horse in the Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Winner Payout and Total Purse for the Race
A Beginner’s Guide To Horse Racing Betting Terms: Mastering The Lingo