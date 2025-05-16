Odds for Every Horse in the Preakness Stakes
The Preakness Stakes is the “Middle Jewel” of the Triple Crown and will feature nine horses looking to make history in the 150th running of the Preakness. Starting on Saturday, May 17th from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the nine thoroughbreds will race for the Woodlawn Vase trophy and their share at $2 million, with $1.2 million going to the winner.
Here are the odds for the nine horses racing in the Preakness Stakes, along with their post-position, jockey, and trainer.
Post Position
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning Line
1
Goal Oriented
Bob Baffert
Flavien Prat
6-1
2
Journalism
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
8-5
3
American Promise
D. Wayne Lukas
Nik Juarez
15-1
4
Heart of Honor
Jaime Osborne
Saffie Osborne
12-1
5
Pay Billy
Michael Gorham
Raul Mena
20-1
6
River Thames
Todd Pletcher
Irad Ortiz
9-2
7
Sandman
Mark Casse
John Velazquez
4-1
8
Clever Again
Steven Asmussen
Jose Ortiz
5-1
9
Gosger
Brendan Walsh
Luis Saez
20-1
Heading into the day of the race, Journalism (8-5) is the biggest favorite, followed by River Thames (9-2). Pay Billy and Gosger (both 20-1) are the biggest longshots. Journalism was the pre-race favorite at the Kentucky Derby and ultimately finished in second place at Churchill Downs. Sovereignty won the first leg of the Triple Crown but will not race in the Preakness Stakes. In fact, only three horses that raced in the Kentucky Derby will also race in the Triple Crown’s second leg: Journalism, Sandman, and American Promise. While Journalism finished in 2nd at the Derby, Sandman finished in 7th and American Promise finished in 16th.
For a more in depth betting outlook, check out the horse profiles for each of the contenders in the Preakness.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
