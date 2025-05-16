Horse Racing On SI

Odds for Every Horse in the Preakness Stakes

The pre-race favorite for the Kentucky Derby is also the favorite for the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown.

Bill Enright

May 14, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Preakness Stakes entry, Journalism breezes during morning workouts at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Preakness Stakes entry, Journalism breezes during morning workouts at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Preakness Stakes is the “Middle Jewel” of the  Triple Crown and will feature nine horses looking to make history in the 150th running of the Preakness. Starting on Saturday, May 17th from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the nine thoroughbreds will race for the Woodlawn Vase trophy and their share at $2 million, with $1.2 million going to the winner. 

Here are the odds for the nine horses racing in the Preakness Stakes, along with their post-position, jockey, and trainer.

Post Position

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning Line

1

Goal Oriented

Bob Baffert

Flavien Prat

6-1

2

Journalism

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

8-5

3

American Promise

D. Wayne Lukas

Nik Juarez

15-1

4

Heart of Honor

Jaime Osborne

Saffie Osborne

12-1

5

Pay Billy

Michael Gorham

Raul Mena

20-1

6

River Thames

Todd Pletcher

Irad Ortiz

9-2

7

Sandman

Mark Casse

John Velazquez

4-1

8

Clever Again

Steven Asmussen

Jose Ortiz

5-1

9

Gosger

Brendan Walsh

Luis Saez

20-1

Heading into the day of the race, Journalism (8-5) is the biggest favorite, followed by River Thames (9-2).  Pay Billy and Gosger (both 20-1) are the biggest longshots. Journalism was the pre-race favorite at the Kentucky Derby and ultimately finished in second place at Churchill Downs. Sovereignty won the first leg of the Triple Crown but will not race in the Preakness Stakes. In fact, only three horses that raced in the Kentucky Derby will also race in the Triple Crown’s second leg: Journalism, Sandman, and American Promise. While Journalism finished in 2nd at the Derby, Sandman finished in 7th and American Promise finished in 16th. 

For a more in depth betting outlook, check out the horse profiles for each of the contenders in the Preakness.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Preakness Stakes Horse Profiles

A Beginner’s Guide To Horse Racing Betting Terms: Mastering The Lingo

Mark Casse Shifts Gears, Entering Sandman In 2025 Preakness Stakes

Todd Pletcher Seeks First Preakness Victory With a “Fresh’ River Thames

Bob Baffert's Longshot Goal Oriented Targets Preakness Stakes Upset

2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Profile: Clever Again

2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Pay Billy

American Promise To Run In 2025 Preakness Stakes

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Preakness