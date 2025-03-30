Horse Racing On SI

Sandman Secures Spot in Kentucky Derby With Win At Arkansas Derby

Sandman won at Oaklawn by 2 1/2 lengths in the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby.

Bill Enright

Sandman wins the Arkansas Derby / Tommy Land/Eclipse Sportswire

Sandman is headed to the Kentucky Derby after an impressive victory at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, March 29. The three-year-old colt now has the most qualifying points (129) in the Road to the Kentucky Derby Series.

Jockey Jose Ortiz said Sandman "exploded" when he entered the final stretch of the race and outkicked Publisher by 2 1/2 lengths to secure the win at Oaklawn Park.

The Arkansas Derby's $1.5 million purse is the highest of all Kentucky Derby prep races in America. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan, is one of eight other horses to compete in the Arkasnas Derby and then go on to win at Churchill Downs. Sandman looks to become the ninth.

Racing from the 6th post position, Sandman was near the back of the field for most of the race but finished strong in the top of the stretch and ultimately beat out the other eight colts.

Arkansas Derby Results

1st place: Sandman

2nd place: Publisher

3rd place: Coal Battle

4th place: Cornucopian

5th place: Bereton's Baytown

6th place: Speed Kind

7th place: Monet's Magic

8th place: Bestfriend Rocket

9th pace: First Division

