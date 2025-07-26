Sovereignty just too good in Jim Dandy; Travers up next
Even though it was “just a prep,” as jockey Junior Alvarado said after the race, Sovereignty was just too good for his four rivals in Saturday’s Grade 2, $500,000 Jim Dandy at Saratoga. The Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner landed another victory and looks primed for another in the Aug. 23 Travers.
After stumbling slightly at the start, Mo Plex set somewhat slow early fractions of 24.54 to the opening quarter mile and 48.49 to the half. Sovereignty broke sharp and initially sat right off Mo Plex. Along the backside, Alvarado gave up his position to Baeza, who was nudged along by jockey Hector Berrios. At the top of the stretch, Berrios and Baeza floated Sovereignty into the middle of the stretch.
In mid-stretch, Sovereignty pushed a nose in front and Baeza could only muster second, finishing behind Sovereignty for the third time in a row. Hill Road ran on to get third over Mo Plex, with Sandman finishing last of the five.
Sovereignty was sent off the 1-2 favorite and paid $3 for the victory. The final time for the 1 1/8 miles was 1:49.52
Not only has Sovereignty proven to be the best 3-year-old in the country, but the horses he’s beaten have shown up in big races. Journalism, who was the Derby favorite, ran second in that race and the Belmont. Following the Derby, Journalism won the Preakness and following the Belmont, he won the Haskell.
Alvarado was quick to show his confidence in Sovereignty following the Jim Dandy, telling track publicity that he gave up some position down the backstretch because he thought his horse was just better.
Just before the top of the stretch, Sovereignty was almost last, with the trailers catching up to him. Alvarado showed his confidence, didn’t panic, and Sovereignty showed up when Alvarado asked, though he was basically hand-ridden.
After the race, the connections of Sovereignty all seemed on the same page, stating that the Travers was up next. Trainer Bill Mott and Michael Banahan, Director of Bloodstock for Godolphin USA, confirmed that would be the next spot.
Mott has somehow not yet won the Travers and it’s clear that the added distance, to 1 1/4 miles, will only benefit Sovereignty.
In a very deep 3-year-old class, Sovereignty keeps proving that he’s the best and with every victory, it’s hard not to think he may be the best dirt horse in the country.
