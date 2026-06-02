The 10 Best Jerseys in NBA Finals History
The 2026 NBA Finals tip off tomorrow, and there has already been plenty of exciting jersey news leading into the series. While both teams will make their mark on uniform history, they face stiff competition from prior years.
Whether you prefer the loud era of the 1990s or the sleek designs of the 2010s, basketball fans have been treated to lots of great looks over the years. Below are the best jerseys in NBA Finals history.
10. 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Alternate
Is it nostalgia, rose-colored glasses, or both? NBA fans panned the Cleveland Cavaliers' alternate jerseys at the time. In fact, the all-black, sleeved jerseys are still polarizing. But they are synonymous with LeBron James' greatest Finals performance of all time. It was the penultimate year of adidas' contract with the NBA, and we think they have aged quite well over the past decade.
9. 2019 Toronto Raptors Alternate
The 2019 Toronto Raptors ended the Golden State Warriors' run en route to winning their first NBA Championship in franchise history. However, they clinched the title in their Nike "Earned" uniform set. We never saw the legendary uniforms again. The exclusivity of the "North" jerseys makes up for the NBA Finals patch on the back and the sponsor patch on the front.
8. 1993 Phoenix Suns Home
The Phoenix Suns' run to the 1993 NBA Finals coincided perfectly with the team's rebrand. They dumped the Southwestern aesthetic in favor of a bold "Sunburst" design that was more in style at that time. However, the jerseys became more than a trend as fans often point to that era as the best in franchise history. Luckily, fans can shop for the Sunburst-era Phoenix Suns jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
7. 1995 Orlando Magic Home
A potential Orlando Magic dynasty went up in smoke, with just one Finals appearance in 1995. However, fans will always have the iconic pinstripe uniforms to remember that magical era in Orlando. Fans can find the jerseys in home white, road blue, and the alternate black option at mitchellandness.com.
6. 2013 Miami Heat Alternate Road
The "Big Three" for the Miami Heat found a way to win the 2013 NBA Finals in seven games. Even better, their iconic uniforms leveled up with an NBA Finals jersey patch and a special 25th-anniversary patch. Fans can find the 2013 Heat NBA Finals jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
5. 2008 Boston Celtics Home
The Boston Celtics have plenty of history in the NBA Finals. From an aesthetic standpoint, the team's iconic home white jerseys from 2008 remain the gold standard. They feature the Larry O'Brien Trophy jersey patch and NBA logo on the front. Plus, they will always be a source of nightmares for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Fans can choose between a wide selection of Celtics jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
4. 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Home
The Philadelphia 76ers came up short in the 2001 NBA Finals, but they were the only team capable of winning a game against the dominant Lakers. Plus, their silky smooth uniforms, complete with the NBA Finals jersey patch, will never be truly recreated. Fans can buy the 76ers NBA Finals jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
4. 1997 Utah Jazz Road
The Utah Jazz road jerseys in the 1997 NBA Finals remain the best look in franchise history. The gold NBA 50th-anniversary logo and NBA Finals patch perfectly complement the snowcapped mountains on the jersey. Fans can buy the John Stockton and Karl Malone-era jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
2. 2002 Los Angeles Lakers Road
The Lakers have no shortage of uniforms tied to NBA Championships, but the 2002 NBA Finals could be their best option. Everything from the patriotic ribbon to the extra-detailed Larry O'Brien/NBA logo was fitting of that dynastic team. Fans can buy Shaquille O'Neal's 2002 NBA Finals jerseys at mitchellandness.com.
1. 1997 Chicago Bulls Home
The 1990s were the golden era of the NBA, uniforms (and sneakers). Sitting atop the throne of all that was Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. We have to go with the 1997 home white uniforms with the Larry O'Brien Trophy patch and gold detailing, as they represent the pinnacle of NBA fashion. Fans can find multiple Bulls players' 1997 NBA Finals jerseys at mitchellandness.com.