NBA Finals Jerseys Will Feature USA 250 Patch — Why It's a Big Deal
On Monday morning, Topps tipped off the week with an exciting announcement regarding the upcoming 2026 NBA Finals. According to the American trading cards and collectibles company, every jersey worn during the series will feature a USA 250 patch.
However, that is just part of the exciting news. Every player's jersey will feature the patch, and select patches will be removed after each game. Here comes the important part for collectors: the select game-worn patches will later be featured inside ultra-rare trading cards.
2026 NBA Finals: USA 250 Patch
Many fans saw the patch and immediately made snap judgments about what it meant for card and jersey collectors. However, the announcement makes it sound like everyone should be happy. Card collectors will get their shot at buying ultra-rare cards, and jersey collectors will have a chance at buying jerseys with the patch when they inevitably hit the auction block in the future.
As for the patch itself, it features a flag design with white font outlined in Navy Blue and Red. The "USA" and "250" appear against a blue background with red stripes. It is a pretty clean execution of a logo that celebrates the holiday and the flag.
Since basketball has become an international sport and NBA fans are all over the world, many fans might be wondering, what is USA 250? On July 4, the United States of America will celebrate its Semiquincentennial (or 250th anniversary).
Impact on Collectors
There is no doubt that the super-rare cards and jerseys featuring the patch will be incredibly expensive in the future. As we mentioned above, Topps and the NBA's approach should leave everyone satisfied.
However, uniform purists still would prefer that the patch appear on the back of the jersey and the NBA logo on the front. But the NBA logo has been on the back of the jersey for over a decade, and is not coming back anytime soon.
Jersey Design Details
In addition to the team branding, the front of the jerseys will now feature three important details: the Nike Swoosh logo, the USA 250 patch, and each team's jersey patch sponsor.
On the back of the jersey, a special NBA Finals logo patch will appear above the player's last name. The Knicks' NBA Finals jerseys have already been made available for online shoppers (they do not feature the USA 250 patch).
The 2026 NBA Finals tips off on Wednesday, June 3. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.