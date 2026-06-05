10 College Football Legends' Jerseys Fans Want to Buy
On Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced they would retire the number of legendary quarterback Pat White. No. 5 deserves to be enshrined in Morgantown, and it should also be available at retailers for nostalgic football fans.
Dozens of college football legends' jerseys are available online at Fanatics and Mitchell & Ness. However, more jerseys need a retro release. Below are ten college football legends' jerseys we want dropped.
Pat White
In addition to being a two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year (2006, 2007), Pat White was a fan favorite across the country. The dual-threat lefty quarterback created a highlight reel that will inspire future athletes for years to come. Plus, his 2000s-era Mountaineers jerseys are extra rare and hard to find.
Colt Brennan
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Colt Brennan gave fans on the East Coast reasons to stay up late for midnight kick-offs. The two-time NCAA passing yards leader (2005, 2006) will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans who followed his journey. Just last year, Hawaii reunited with Nike. Maybe we will get a retro Brennan jersey in the future to honor his legacy.
Ken Dorsey
Luckily for Miami Hurricanes fans, Ed Reed and Sean Taylor's jerseys have enjoyed retro releases. Now, we need some love for Ken Dorsey. The two-time Quarterback of the Year (2001, 2002) helped bring a BCS National Championship to Coral Gables. However, that was during the Nike era, and Miami is now an adidas school.
Dennis Dixon
Are there more deserving Oregon Ducks quarterbacks than Dennis Dixon? Maybe. Are there any with more swagger? No. The 2007 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year played during one of the most fun and fashionable eras for the Ducks. We know you can make it happen, Nike.
Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew has had a fascinating career, but one of the most important chapters was in Pullman. As the Washington State Cougars quarterback, Minshew led legendary coach Mike Leach's offense and won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year (2018). The Crimson and Grey never looked so good.
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Football. He was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy during his breakout season with the Texas A&M Aggies, and he became an overnight celebrity. We need adidas to drop Manziel's retro Texas A&M jersey. Any colorway will work just fine.
Reggie Bush
Few, if any, college football players have had to deal with more scrutiny than USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush. Stats, accolades, and even highlight tapes can't fully explain what a cultural phenomenon Bush was during the Trojans dynasty. We need No. 5 in cardinal and gold.
Michael Crabtree
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree owned the 2007 season. Crabtree's star power transcended Lubbock and made him a legendary figure among fans. Texas Tech has switched from Under Armour to adidas, so that would make it tough to get a retro Crabtree jersey.
Braylon Edwards
Braylon Edwards was an unstoppable force for the Michigan Wolverines from 2001 to 2004. Even better, he is one of the few players on this list whose NFL career outshone his NCAA career. But we still need Edwards' Michigan jersey (specifically the Rose Bowl jersey).
Ndamukong Suh
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh won almost every trophy a defender could win in 2009. Suh is a legend in Lincoln, and adidas has to release a retro Cornhuskers jersey for Suh.