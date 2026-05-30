Texas Tech Red Raiders Unveil New Football Uniforms for 2026 Season
On Friday afternoon, the Texas Tech Red Raiders unveiled one set of their new football uniforms for the 2026 season. Instead of a major rollout with a press release, the athletic department shared a splashy set of campaign photos alongside a hype video on social media.
The social media posts were captioned, "Week 1 ready. Spot the ball," and "The best in the game got even better." Meanwhile, the athletic department's website post featured the headline "Red Raiders unveil new uniforms for 2026." There was no accompanying article, so this feels more like a tease than a full rollout.
It was just one set of home uniforms, but the combination featured a black helmet, red jersey, and black pants. But the subtle changes in the details are what make the uniforms stand out.
Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' signature "Gladiator" logo replaces the adidas Three Stripes branding on the jersey and pants. Additionally, the school's modernized "Double T" logo replaces the former logo.
Currently, there are no details or explanations for the new design. It is unclear if Mahomes' signature logo will replace the adidas logo on every uniform set. However, adidas is really embracing the Mahomes brand, all the way down to some of its elite high school program partners.
Some fans would wonder what it means for the Mahomes logo to replace adidas branding. Don't worry, as this is part of adidas' partnership with Mahomes and Texas Tech. On July 1, 2024, adidas became the official partner of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The massive 10-year deal is reportedly worth $59.25 million for Texas Tech.
Mahomes was instrumental in Texas Tech partnering with adidas after the school's Under Armour deal expired. Since joining forces, adidas launched the "Team Mahomes" NIL program and dropped annual "Too Cold" uniforms designed by the school's most famous alum.
This is far from the first time that the Red Raiders have spurred uniform debate among college football fans this offseason. Earlier this month, they engaged in a friendly battle on social media over who had the best all-black uniforms. We have to agree, the Red Raiders may have the best all-black threads in the sport.
The 2026 college football season is still three months away, so we should get more looks at the Red Raiders' other uniform combinations. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.