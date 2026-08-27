10 Lakers Jerseys You Can't Buy Anywhere
There is never a shortage of Los Angeles Lakers jerseys. Purple and gold faithful can always choose from plenty of current players' Nike and Jordan Brand jerseys or former players' jerseys from Mitchell & Ness.
In fact, not many teams have a wider selection of retro jerseys available than the Lakers. However, there are still some legendary players whose jerseys we want to see hit shelves. Below is our top ten unreleased Lakers jerseys in numerical order.
Jordan Farmar
Jordan Farmar wore the #5 and #1 with the Lakers. Yes, he was rarely a starter during his five seasons in Los Angeles. But he did play 82 games in 2007-08 and 2009-10. Plus, he was part of the 2009 and 2010 Championship teams. Moreover, he was a Southern California hoops legend dating back to his time at Taft High School and UCLA.
Byron Scott
Byron Scott's #4 jersey has been a popular choice by players since he last suited up for the Lakers. So far, 12 players have rocked #4 since Scott. However, none were as important as Scott during his 13 seasons with the Lakers. He made the All-NBA Rookie First Team and won three NBA Championships. Perhaps his unsuccesful tenure as the head coach soured some fans, but Scott is a Lakers legend.
Luke Walton
Luke Walton was one of the dozen players to wear the #4 jersey after Scott. He was also a player who later coached the franchise without any success. But Walton won two NBA championships, and you knew his shot was going in as soon as you heard "LUUUUKE!" in the Staples Center.
Karl Malone
Most NBA fan bases love their squads that made a Finals run, but Lakers fans would rather forget the 2003-04 NBA season. Karl Malone rocked the #11 during his one season with the Lakers (Magic Johnson offered Malone the retired #32 jersey, but Malone declined). A pair of knee injuries derailed Malone's final season and his last quest for an NBA Championship.
Pat Riley
Pat Riley enjoyed far more success as a coach than he did as a player. But he still won one NBA Championship, and anyone with a statue in front of the arena deserves a retro jersey release. A #12 Riley jersey would help complete most Lakers fans' collections.
Vlade Divac
Vlade Divac is probably best remembered for being part of the trade to the Charlotte Hornets for Kobe Bryant. However, Divac played two stints with the Lakers, and his early years are easily the best. A post-Showtime-era #12 Divac jersey signifies a very specific era between dynasties.
Sam Perkins
After a highly decorated collegiate career, Sam Perkins was the ultimate role player and an all-around great guy in the NBA. Players, media, and fans loved "Big Smooth." A lot of old-school Lakers fans would buy a #14 Perkins jersey.
Andrew Bynum
As the youngest player ever drafted in the NBA, Andrew Bynum did not miss a beat when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a 17-year-old. The Lakers didn't win the 2009 and 2010 NBA Championships without Bynum, not to mention that he was a 2012 All-Star. We respect Bynum's privacy, but would love to rock his #17 jersey (preferably with an NBA Finals patch).
Rick Fox
Rick Fox was a key role player in the Lakers' three-peat (the last team to accomplish that feat, by the way). Fox was a fan favorite who was always ready to hit a clutch three-pointer, lock down an opponent, and throw hands with Sacramento Kings guard Doug Christie during a preseason game. A #17 Fox jersey would be reserved for only the finest of occasions for Lakers fans.
Metta World Peace
Fans can buy Ron Artest's Lakers jerseys at Mitchell & Ness, but none from his time as Metta World Peace. That's obviously a personal decision for Artest, as he admitted to being embarrassed to wear the jersey during NBA games. We respect his wishes, but a #37 World Peace jersey would go triple platinum and NBA Summer League games.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr