10 Lakers Jerseys You Can't Buy Anywhere

There is never a shortage of Los Angeles Lakers jerseys. Purple and gold faithful can always choose from plenty of current players' Nike and Jordan Brand jerseys or former players' jerseys from Mitchell & Ness.

In fact, not many teams have a wider selection of retro jerseys available than the Lakers. However, there are still some legendary players whose jerseys we want to see hit shelves. Below is our top ten unreleased Lakers jerseys in numerical order.

Jordan Farmar

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Farmar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Farmar wore the #5 and #1 with the Lakers. Yes, he was rarely a starter during his five seasons in Los Angeles. But he did play 82 games in 2007-08 and 2009-10. Plus, he was part of the 2009 and 2010 Championship teams. Moreover, he was a Southern California hoops legend dating back to his time at Taft High School and UCLA.

Byron Scott

Los Angeles Lakers guard Byron Scott. | IMAGO / Dreamstime

Byron Scott's #4 jersey has been a popular choice by players since he last suited up for the Lakers. So far, 12 players have rocked #4 since Scott. However, none were as important as Scott during his 13 seasons with the Lakers. He made the All-NBA Rookie First Team and won three NBA Championships. Perhaps his unsuccesful tenure as the head coach soured some fans, but Scott is a Lakers legend.

Luke Walton

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luke Walton. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Luke Walton was one of the dozen players to wear the #4 jersey after Scott. He was also a player who later coached the franchise without any success. But Walton won two NBA championships, and you knew his shot was going in as soon as you heard "LUUUUKE!" in the Staples Center.

Karl Malone

Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Most NBA fan bases love their squads that made a Finals run, but Lakers fans would rather forget the 2003-04 NBA season. Karl Malone rocked the #11 during his one season with the Lakers (Magic Johnson offered Malone the retired #32 jersey, but Malone declined). A pair of knee injuries derailed Malone's final season and his last quest for an NBA Championship.

Pat Riley

Los Angeles Lakers guard Pat Riley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Riley enjoyed far more success as a coach than he did as a player. But he still won one NBA Championship, and anyone with a statue in front of the arena deserves a retro jersey release. A #12 Riley jersey would help complete most Lakers fans' collections.

Vlade Divac

Los Angeles Lakers center Vlade Divac. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Vlade Divac is probably best remembered for being part of the trade to the Charlotte Hornets for Kobe Bryant. However, Divac played two stints with the Lakers, and his early years are easily the best. A post-Showtime-era #12 Divac jersey signifies a very specific era between dynasties.

Sam Perkins

Los Angeles Lakers forward Sam Perkins. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

After a highly decorated collegiate career, Sam Perkins was the ultimate role player and an all-around great guy in the NBA. Players, media, and fans loved "Big Smooth." A lot of old-school Lakers fans would buy a #14 Perkins jersey.

Andrew Bynum

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the youngest player ever drafted in the NBA, Andrew Bynum did not miss a beat when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a 17-year-old. The Lakers didn't win the 2009 and 2010 NBA Championships without Bynum, not to mention that he was a 2012 All-Star. We respect Bynum's privacy, but would love to rock his #17 jersey (preferably with an NBA Finals patch).

Rick Fox

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Rox. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Rick Fox was a key role player in the Lakers' three-peat (the last team to accomplish that feat, by the way). Fox was a fan favorite who was always ready to hit a clutch three-pointer, lock down an opponent, and throw hands with Sacramento Kings guard Doug Christie during a preseason game. A #17 Fox jersey would be reserved for only the finest of occasions for Lakers fans.

Metta World Peace

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans can buy Ron Artest's Lakers jerseys at Mitchell & Ness, but none from his time as Metta World Peace. That's obviously a personal decision for Artest, as he admitted to being embarrassed to wear the jersey during NBA games. We respect his wishes, but a #37 World Peace jersey would go triple platinum and NBA Summer League games.

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