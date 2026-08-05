5 Iconic NBA Jerseys You Can't Buy Anywhere

NBA fans love their jerseys. Whether shopping for current players or legends of the game, fans want to represent their team. That has led to a massive industry that follows that active player movement while also tapping into nostalgia.

Over the years, Mitchell & Ness has partnered with the NBA to release jerseys ranging from instantly recognizable to extremely esoteric. However, there are five legends' jerseys that you can't buy anywhere. Below are the most notable players stopping it from happening.

Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards)

Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan. | IMAGO / Newscom World

There are literally dozens of Michael Jordan jerseys available online. All of Jordan's jerseys, from the UNC Tar Heels to Team USA to NBA All-Stars to the Chicago Bulls, can be found. But not his Washington Wizards jersey.

It is safe to assume that Jordan would rather not remember the final two seasons of his career. Of course, he was past his prime at that time, but he still was a very respectable player who made two All-Star Games. Still, fans can't buy an officially licensed Jordan Wizards jersey anywhere.

Charles Barkley

Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few, if any, NBA legends have become more popular after their playing career than Charles Barkley. Even if they don't agree with all of his hot takes and analysis, everyone loves Barkley. They just can't buy any of his NBA jerseys.

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Barkley played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets (with multiple All-Star Games and Team USA appearances). Yet, Barkley has been unable to reach an agreement on getting his retro jerseys released.

Reggie Miller

Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Last week, the Indiana Pacers unveiled their new Statement Edition uniforms. The gold jerseys with pinstripes were a direct homage to the Reggie Miller era — and that is as close as any fan will get to a new Miller jersey.

Miller spent his entire Hall of Fame career with Indiana, even representing Team USA and playing in multiple All-Star Games. Sadly, Miller has been unable to reach an agreement on getting his retro jerseys released.

Andrew Bynum

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some of his contemporaries are still in the league, Andrew Bynum has maintained an extremely private life since retiring from the NBA in 2014. Before his brief stints in Indiana and Philadelphia, Bynum was a major factor in the Los Angeles Lakers' titles in 2009 and 2010.

Judging by his recent reaction to seeing Dwight Howard in public, it seems safe to assume we won't be getting a Bynum Lakers jersey anytime soon.

Cedric Maxwell

Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it possible that so much time has passed that NBA fans have forgotten about Cedric Maxwell? He is just one of 22 players to have their Celtics jersey number retired. Maxwell won two championships with the Celtics and was named the 1981 NBA Finals MVP. Still, Maxwell's Celtics jersey can't be found online.

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