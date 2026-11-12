The downfall of NBA uniforms can be traced directly back to Nike taking over the exclusive apparel rights in the 2017-18 season. That makes us even more nostalgic for the 2016 Christmas Day jerseys adidas provided (which Nike discounted).

Fans have clamored for the jerseys to enjoy a true retro release, and Mitchell & Ness delivered. A total of 15 2016 NBA Christmas Day jerseys just dropped online. Below is everything basketball fans must know.

Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 2016 Christmas Day

Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 2016 Christmas Day Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Russell Westbrook 2016 Oklahoma City Thunder Blue Christmas Day Authentic ($325) and Swingman ($150) Jerseys are available at mitchellandness.com. Westbrook tallied 31 points and 15 assists in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Christmas Day

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Christmas Day Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The LeBron James 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wine Christmas Day Authentic ($325) and Swingman ($150) Jerseys are available at mitchellandness.com. James helped power the Cavaliers to a comeback over the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2016 Blue Christmas Day Authentic ($325) and Swingman ($150) Jerseys are available at mitchellandness.com. Curry was held to 15 points in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the jersey is still unforgettable.

Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 2016 Christmas Day

Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 2016 Christmas Day Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Carmelo Anthony New York Knicks 2016 Blue Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Anthony provided 29 points in a losing effort to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day 2016.

Al Horford Boston Celtics 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Al Horford Boston Celtics 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Al Horford Boston Celtics 2016 Kelly Green Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Horford went off in his first-ever Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs 2016 Black Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Parker helped lead the Spurs to a 119-100 win against the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 2016.

Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Irving hit a game-winning shot to lead the Cavaliers to a 109–108 comeback win over the Golden State Warriors.

Derrick Rose New York Knicks 2016 Christmas Day

Derrick Rose New York Knicks 2016 Christmas Day Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Derrick Rose New York Knicks 2016 Blue Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Rose scored 25 points in a 2016 Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics.

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 2016 Royal Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Green played an efficient game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, except for a technical foul early in the first quarter.

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2016 Royal Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. The Warriors came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Durant still provided 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Manu Ginobili San Antonio Spurs 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Manu Ginobili San Antonio Spurs 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Manu Ginobili San Antonio Spurs 2016 Black Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Ginobili didn't provide much offense in the Spurs' win over the Chicago Bulls, but the jersey is still iconic.

Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics 2016 Christmas Day Jersey

Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics 2016 Christmas Day Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics 2016 Kelly Green Christmas Day Swingman Jersey is available for $150 at mitchellandness.com. Before he was an NBA Finals MVP, Brown was a rookie playing on Christmas Day for the first time in 2016.