4 Legendary Philadelphia Eagles Jerseys Just Dropped Online

Mitchell & Ness usually times its retro jersey releases to coincide with major sporting events. However, there are occasional pleasant surprises that come out of nowhere. Today is one of those days for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Mitchell & Ness has released two jerseys from the 2004 and 2013 teams honoring legendary players Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, LeSean McCoy, and DeSean Jackson. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each throwback jersey.

Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Legacy Jersey

Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Midnight Green Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 2004 Eagles fell short in Super Bowl XXXIX, but Dawkins earned his third of four First-Team All-Pro honors that season. Birds fans will always appreciate "Weapon X" for his heart and leadership.

Terrell Owens Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Legacy Jersey

Terrell Owens Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Terrell Owens Philadelphia Eagles 2004 Midnight Green Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Who can forget Owens rushing back from a fractured fibula and severe ankle ligament damage to play in the Big Game? He still recorded nine catches for 122 yards in the heartbreaking loss. That effort made #81 a legend in the City of Brotherly Love.

LeSean McCoy Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Legacy Jersey

LeSean McCoy Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The LeSean McCoy Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Midnight Green Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 2013 season ended in the Wild Card round, but McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards and 2,146 yards from scrimmage. This jersey represents prime "Shady" McCoy.

DeSean Jackson Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Legacy Jersey

DeSean Jackson Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The DeSean Jackson Philadelphia Eagles 2013 Midnight Green Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Jackson's final season in Philadelphia coincided with his peak performance and final Pro Bowl appearance.

NFL Legacy Jersey Details

NFL Legacy Jersey Details. | Mitchell & Ness

Each of the four Eagles jerseys meticulously recreates the iconic midnight green uniform each player wore in Philadelphia. It features high-quality twill graphics and a breathable mesh body. Essential details like the NFL Shield at the collar and a woven jock tag complete the officially licensed look.

The 2026 NFL season is not going well for the Eagles, so now is a good time to fondly remember some of the highlights from 2004 and 2013. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.