NFL Rookie Running Back Legends Throwback Jerseys Just Dropped

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off in less than a week, and it's time for every football fan to gear up for the new year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game always does an excellent job of celebrating legendary players, and now Mitchell & Ness is getting in on the action.

A perfectly timed new collection honors five players with the NFL Rookie Running Back Legends Throwback Jerseys. Below is a detailed look at each of the new retro football jerseys.

LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego Chargers 2001 Legacy Jersey

LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego Chargers 2001 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego Chargers 2001 Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Fresh out of TCU, Tomlinson rushed for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. He made the NFL All-Rookie Team and was just getting started. The Chargers have since moved to Los Angeles, but the navy and gold bolts are synonymous with San Diego.

Barry Sanders Detroit Lions 1989 Legacy Jersey

Barry Sanders Detroit Lions 1989 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Barry Sanders Detroit Lions 1989 White Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. After winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma State, Sanders went on to make the first of ten NFL Pro Bowls during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Sanders was one of the great running backs ever, and this road white jersey is a must-have for old-school fans.

Tony Dorsett Dallas Cowboys 1977 Legacy Jersey

Tony Dorsett Dallas Cowboys 1977 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Tony Dorsett Dallas Cowboys 1977 Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Dorsett didn't miss a step coming out of Pittsburgh. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a ring at Super Bowl XII. Cowboys fans can remember that championship season with this retro classic.

Jerome Bettis Los Angeles Rams 1993 Legacy Jersey

Jerome Bettis Los Angeles Rams 1993 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Jerome Bettis Los Angeles Rams 1993 Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Bettis left Notre Dame early and went on to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. "The Bus" is most known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his early years with the Rams were just as legendary

Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys 1990 Legacy Jersey

Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys 1990 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys 1990 Legacy Jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Smith left Florida early to carve out an unmatched NFL career: three Super Bowls and countless individual awards. Smith was the heart of "America's Team" in the 1990s and the greatest running back of all time.

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