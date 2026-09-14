5 Must-Have College Football Jerseys After Week 2
The second week of the college football season delivered better matchups, more exciting outcomes, and several standout performances than the first week. Building on our favorites from Week 1, there are five players who football fans must seriously consider supporting with a jersey.
Spending upwards of $150 is a huge investment, but it is officially safe to buy these jerseys. Not only are you in the clear, but you may be getting ahead of the trend. Below are five must-have jerseys after Week 2.
Arch Manning: Texas Longhorns
Online shoppers can buy Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's Nike home jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Detractors have called Manning overrated, but that fourth-quarter comeback against the Ohio State Buckeyes showed that he is the real deal. Also, you can't go wrong with a clean, burnt orange jersey.
Bryce Underwood: Michigan Wolverines
Online shoppers can buy a custom Michigan Wolverines jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Currently, Jordan Brand teams don't have the NIL pick-a-player option, but you should be able to get a custom Bryce Underwood jersey.
Drew Mestemaker: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Online shoppers can buy Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker's Nike alternate home jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at shop.big12sports.com. Naturally, Mestemaker's jersey sold out almost everywhere after the upset victory against the Oregon Ducks. So, Cowboys fans need to act fast.
Jesse Legree: Oregon State Beavers
Online shoppers can buy Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jessee Legree's Nike home jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at shop.osubeavers.com. Legree has been awarded the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the second straight week. There is a budding superstar in Corvallis.
Princewill Umanmielen: LSU Tigers
Online shoppers can buy LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen's alternate Nike purple jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Umanmielen tallied five tackles (four solo and four for a loss), including three sacks. Every needs Umanmielen's No. 1 jersey.
There is never a shortage of shocking upsets and standout performances, so fans can expect more plays to step up as the season progresses. Meanwhile, every week we will break down the best uniform highlights in the sport.
Let us know what your favorite uniforms from the season have been so far. In the meantime, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr