5 Must-Have College Football Jerseys From Week 1

Despite a lack of top-25 matchups, the first full slate of Saturday games from the 2026 college football season did not disappoint. Best of all, there are still four games remaining in Week 1.

Saturday's games were full of standout players, but a handful of quarterbacks already began making their case for award season. Below are five must-have jerseys from Week 1 of the college football season.

Avery Johnson - Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Avery Johnson led the Kansas State Wildcats to a lopsided 71-3 victory over the Nicholls Colonels. Johnson went 15-for-21 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, he rushed four times for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Fans can buy Johnson's No. 2 home purple Nike jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at shop.kstatesports.com. Even better, it doesn't come with the Monster Energy Drink x Big 12 co-branded patch.

Rocco Becht - Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rocco Becht led the Penn State Nittany Lions to a 45-0 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Becht completed 13 of 18 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. We are all in on the Becht-era in Happy Valley.

Fans can buy Becht's No. 3 home navy blue adidas jersey for $159.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. However, it does not come with the Big 10 patch.

Keelon Russell - Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a solid showing for Keelon Russell in the Alabama Crimson Tide's 48-10 win over the East Carolina Pirates. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards. Plus, he rushed 13 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Fans can buy Russell's No. 12 home crimson Nike jersey for $139.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. However, it does not come with the SEC patch.

Darian Mensah - Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Darian Mensah era got off to a great start with the Miami Hurricanes trouncing the Stanford Cardinal 45-6 on Thursday night. Mensah went 27-for-30 for 401 yards and five touchdowns.

Fans can buy Mensah's No. 10 road white adidas jersey for $150 in adult sizes on the Miami Bookstore website. Best of all, it actually features the ACC patch.

Julian Sayin - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Sayin showed out in the Ohio State Buckeyes' 56-3 win over the Ball State Cardinals. Sayin threw for 320 yards in 21-25 passing attempts. He tallied three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Fans can buy Sayin's No. 10 home scarlet Nike jersey for $185 in adult sizes on gobuckeyes.com. It does feature the Chase jersey patch or Big 10 branding.

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